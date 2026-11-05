GAC Exports 223,000 Units in Jan-Oct, Setting a New Record! Steadily Advancing High-Quality Globalization

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, GAC's self-owned brand exports reached 26,017 units, up a robust 80.8% year-on-year, posting a steady growth trajectory. From January to October this year, GAC accumulated exports of 223,000 units, setting a new historic record.

As a strategic highland of GAC's globalization, the European market saw wholesale volume surge 547% year-on-year in October. On October 12, the 91st Paris Motor Show officially opened, with GAC making a major appearance with its new energy product lineup across its three brands. These multiple strategic moves, landing in tandem, mark GAC's entry into a new phase of full-chain localized deep engagement in Europe.

As the core foundation of GAC's globalization, the Asia-Pacific market continued its steady progress. In October, wholesale volume in the Southeast Asian market grew 49% year-on-year. In Hong Kong, GAC ranked third among all brands and second among Chinese brands in new vehicle registrations from January to September, the E9 has held the No.1 in Hong Kong luxury MPV sales for three consecutive months.

The Americas market maintained strong growth momentum, with wholesale volume up 95% year-on-year in October, including Colombia up 331%, Bolivia up 232%, and Brazil up 223%. Multiple key markets saw sales double, with market coverage and channel capabilities upgrading in tandem. GAC also officially entered Guyana, completing its market coverage across all 12 South American countries and marking a milestone in its regional expansion.

In the Middle East, UAE wholesale volume grew 41% year-on-year in October, Kuwait up 146% month-on-month, and Qatar up 98%. In Africa, wholesale volume surged 307% year-on-year in October. The CIS market also maintained high growth, with wholesale volume up 273% year-on-year in October. Alongside rapid sales growth, GAC has been continuously introducing flagship premium products to multiple markets across the Middle East and Africa, crafting scenario-based experiences tailored to local needs, precisely reaching local users, and driving the brand upward.

While deeply cultivating regional markets, GAC leveraged the Canton Fair, a national-level trade platform, to present its high-tech smart electric products and energy ecosystem to global buyers, answering high-standard opening-up with systematic globalization.

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