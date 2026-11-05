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GA

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 11:28
0,221 Euro
-0,63 % -0,001
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2230,23304.11.
0,2250,23704.11.
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 06:54 Uhr
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GAC Exports 223,000 Units in Jan-Oct, Setting a New Record! Steadily Advancing High-Quality Globalization

GAC Exports 223,000 Units in Jan-Oct, Setting a New Record! Steadily Advancing High-Quality Globalization

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, GAC's self-owned brand exports reached 26,017 units, up a robust 80.8% year-on-year, posting a steady growth trajectory. From January to October this year, GAC accumulated exports of 223,000 units, setting a new historic record.

As a strategic highland of GAC's globalization, the European market saw wholesale volume surge 547% year-on-year in October. On October 12, the 91st Paris Motor Show officially opened, with GAC making a major appearance with its new energy product lineup across its three brands. These multiple strategic moves, landing in tandem, mark GAC's entry into a new phase of full-chain localized deep engagement in Europe.

As the core foundation of GAC's globalization, the Asia-Pacific market continued its steady progress. In October, wholesale volume in the Southeast Asian market grew 49% year-on-year. In Hong Kong, GAC ranked third among all brands and second among Chinese brands in new vehicle registrations from January to September, the E9 has held the No.1 in Hong Kong luxury MPV sales for three consecutive months.

The Americas market maintained strong growth momentum, with wholesale volume up 95% year-on-year in October, including Colombia up 331%, Bolivia up 232%, and Brazil up 223%. Multiple key markets saw sales double, with market coverage and channel capabilities upgrading in tandem. GAC also officially entered Guyana, completing its market coverage across all 12 South American countries and marking a milestone in its regional expansion.

In the Middle East, UAE wholesale volume grew 41% year-on-year in October, Kuwait up 146% month-on-month, and Qatar up 98%. In Africa, wholesale volume surged 307% year-on-year in October. The CIS market also maintained high growth, with wholesale volume up 273% year-on-year in October. Alongside rapid sales growth, GAC has been continuously introducing flagship premium products to multiple markets across the Middle East and Africa, crafting scenario-based experiences tailored to local needs, precisely reaching local users, and driving the brand upward.

While deeply cultivating regional markets, GAC leveraged the Canton Fair, a national-level trade platform, to present its high-tech smart electric products and energy ecosystem to global buyers, answering high-standard opening-up with systematic globalization.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-exports-223-000-units-in-janoct-setting-a-new-record-steadily-advancing-high-quality-globalization-302930239.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.