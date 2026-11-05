San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (BVC: HIVECO) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal Q2 2027 on Monday, November 9, 2026, after market close, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8:00 AM EST.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Webcast: Registration link here

Dial-in: Provided after registration

A copy of the earnings release and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://hivedigitaltechnologies.com/investors/.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, building and operating renewable energy-powered data centres. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc., HIVE delivers sovereign AI cloud infrastructure and enterprise GPU computing services powered by next-generation accelerated computing. HIVE's dual-engine strategy combines long-life digital infrastructure assets with renewable energy to generate diversified, long-term cash flows across AI infrastructure and digital asset mining.

For more information, visit hivedigitaltech.com, or connect with us on X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX, Nasdaq, nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322659