

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - AGC Inc. (ASGLF) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY33.425 billion, or JPY157.39 per share. This compares with JPY39.488 billion, or JPY185.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to JPY1.663 trillion from JPY1.512 trillion last year.



AGC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.425 Bln. vs. JPY39.488 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY157.39 vs. JPY185.95 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.663 Tn vs. JPY1.512 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 188.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.200 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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