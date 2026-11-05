Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
IM

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 16:51
103,75 Euro
-1,28 % -1,35
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,85105,1504.11.
104,85105,1504.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:11 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 425 million (+8%) in the first nine months of 2026

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (5 November 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading global partner for the sales, distribution, and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2026 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue at EUR 3,965 million (+10% on a constant currency basis)
  • Gross profit at EUR 991 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)
  • EBITA at EUR 425 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
  • Free cash flow up by 12% to EUR 317 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 284 million)
  • Cash earnings per share at EUR 4.73 (first nine months 2025: EUR 4.16)
  • Net result at EUR 211 million (+20% on a constant currency basis)

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "The third quarter showed sustained business momentum, with healthy free cash flow and 14% organic EBITA growth, with contributions from all regions. As a result, EBITA for the first nine months of the year increased substantially, once again demonstrating the resilience of our business model. For the full year we expect organic EBITA growth. We continue to drive forward our commercial, operational and digital excellence initiatives and remain firmly committed to generating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Attachment

  • Press release IMCD first nine months of 2026 results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.