Rotterdam, The Netherlands (19 November 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading global partner for the sales, distribution, and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that its near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The validation follows IMCD's commitment in 2025 to set science-based near-term targets aligned with the SBTi criteria. The validated targets include a commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 60% by 2034, compared with a 2024 base year. In addition, IMCD commits to reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions by 63.8% per EUR value added over the same period.

To achieve these targets, IMCD is focused on reducing the environmental impact of its own operations through initiatives such as accelerating fleet electrification and expanding the use of renewable electricity across its global operations.

At the same time, IMCD works closely with customers, suppliers and logistics partners to support emissions reductions across the value chain. Through initiatives such as its Sustainable Solutions programme, IMCD aims to advance the development and adoption of safer, cleaner and more resource-efficient products.

Marcus Jordan, CEO of IMCD, comments: "We are proud that the SBTi has validated our ambitious emissions reduction targets, demonstrating our commitment to growing responsibly. With Scope 3 emissions accounting for the majority of IMCD's total emissions, collaboration with customers and suppliers to expand the availability of lower-impact products will be key to our success. I am confident that, together with our partners, we can help accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon future."

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About IMCD

IMCD is a leading global partner for the sales, distribution, and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Operating across 60+ countries with 80+ application laboratories, IMCD connects suppliers and customers across eight Business Groups: Advanced Materials, Beauty & Personal Care, Coatings & Construction, Food & Nutrition, Home Care I&I, Industrial Solutions, Lubricants & Energy, and Pharmaceuticals.

In close partnership with its suppliers, IMCD brings market knowledge and formulation expertise to co-create solutions that help customers turn challenges into market-ready products. Built on an asset-light model, IMCD combines operational agility with commercial and digital excellence to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and are included in the Dutch ESG AEX index.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

About Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi):

The SBTi is a corporate climate action organisation that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. They develop standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with climate science and the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. www.sciencebasedtargets.org

Media contact

IMCD Media Centre

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Muriel Werlé

Corporate Communications Director

+31 10 290 86 14

muriel.werle@imcdgroup.com

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This press release (PDF) format and high-resolution images are available: here

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