

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR211 million, or EUR3.57 per share. This compares with EUR180 million, or EUR3.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to EUR3.965 billion from EUR3.676 billion last year.



IMCD N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR211 Mln. vs. EUR180 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.57 vs. EUR3.05 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.965 Bln vs. EUR3.676 Bln last year.



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