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WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 10:18
269,80 Euro
+0,75 % +2,00
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
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TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
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267,40269,0004.11.
267,60268,6004.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:11 Uhr
57 Leser
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Tecan Group AG: Q3 2026 Update: Tecan reports acceleration of sales growth in Q3 and raises full-year 2026 outlook

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Q3 2026 Update: Tecan reports acceleration of sales growth in Q3and raises full-year 2026 outlook

Männedorf, Switzerland, November 5, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today provided an update on its performance for the third quarter of 2026, reporting an acceleration of sales growth to 6.9% in local currencies. Order entry grew by 3.1% in local currencies, despite a high comparison base from the prior-year period. In light of the strong performance year-to-date, Tecan is raising its outlook for both sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2026.

At the segment level, sales in the Life Sciences Business grew by 5.6% in local currencies, driven by strong growth in the Biopharma customer segment. Notably, liquid handling instrument revenues increased significantly, with continued solid growth in recurring revenues from services, consumables and reagents.

Sales in the Partnering Business segment increased by 7.8% in local currencies, driven by substantial growth in in-vitro diagnostics systems within the Synergence product line and robust performance in Paramit CDMO manufacturing services, supported by a broad base of customers.

The "Rewired" transformation program, focused on portfolio discipline, commercial and operational excellence, is progressing according to plan.

2026 guidance increased and medium-term outlook confirmed
Based on the strong performance year-to-date, Tecan is raising its outlook for both sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2026.

Full-year 2026 guidance (increased)PreviousUpdated
Sales, local currenciesLow single-digit growthLow to mid single-digit growth
Adjusted EBITDA margin115.5% to 16.5% of sales16.5% to 16.8% of sales

In the second half of 2026, Tecan received tariff refunds of CHF 6 million related to tariffs paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. They will be included in reported earnings metrics such as EBIT, EBITDA, net earnings, and EPS. However, as these refunds are exceptional in nature, these refunds will not be reflected in adjusted earnings metrics. As a result, the refunds will not contribute to the adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.

The company also reiterates its medium-term outlook, as presented at the Capital Markets Update on March 16, 2026.

Full-year 2028 outlook (confirmed)
Sales1CHF 1 billion
Adjusted EBITDA margin120% of sales

1 Any changes to tariff rates may impact the outlook. Profitability expectations for 2026 and for the medium-term sales and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook are based on an average exchange rate forecast of one euro equaling CHF 0.92 and one US dollar equaling CHF 0.80.
About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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