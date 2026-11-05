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WKN: 853802 | ISIN: AU000000NAB4 | Ticker-Symbol: NAL
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 19:03
25,365 Euro
-0,33 % -0,085
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,91026,39504.11.
25,90526,16004.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED25,365-0,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.