MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Net Income of $175.0 million or $0.85 per Diluted Share

Third Quarter 2026 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $174.7 million or $0.85 per Diluted Share

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strength and consistency of our business. Our nearly 70 years of experience across market cycles reinforces the importance of a thoughtful, disciplined approach. We remain focused on maintaining financial strength, serving our customers and managing the business for the long term."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL METRICS Quarter ended ($ in millions, except where otherwise noted) Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Net income $ 175.0 $ 182.1 $ 191.1 Net income per diluted share $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.83 Adjusted net operating income $ 174.7 $ 183.7 $ 190.8 Adjusted net operating income per diluted share $ 0.85 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 New insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 17.1 $ 17.8 $ 16.5 Net premiums earned $ 238.5 $ 238.1 $ 241.8 Insurance in force (billions) $ 307.3 $ 304.8 $ 300.8 Annual persistency 82.5 % 83.3 % 85.0 % Losses incurred, net $ 23.9 $ 11.0 $ 10.9 Primary delinquency inventory 27,814 26,152 25,747 Primary IIF delinquency rate (count based) 2.52 % 2.37 % 2.32 % Loss ratio 10.0 % 4.6 % 4.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 19.1 % 19.8 % 21.1 % In force portfolio yield (bps) 37.9 37.8 38.3 Net premium yield (bps) 31.2 31.3 32.3 Annualized return on equity 14.2 % 14.5 % 14.8 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 24.06 $ 24.27 $ 22.87 Adjust for AOCI $ 1.62 $ 0.81 $ 0.71 Tangible book value per share $ 25.68 $ 25.08 $ 23.58

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY As of ($ in billions, except where otherwise noted) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 PMIERs available assets $ 5.8 $ 5.6 $ 5.9 PMIERs excess $ 2.8 $ 2.7 $ 2.5 Holding company liquidity (millions) $ 783 $ 930 $ 858

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

We repurchased 5.1 million shares of common stock for $152.5 million.

We paid a dividend of $0.17 per common share to shareholders.

We executed a traditional excess-of-loss reinsurance transaction which provides up to $168 million of reinsurance coverage on eligible NIW in 2027.

We have amended the terms on our 2023 quota share reinsurance transaction with certain participants from the existing reinsurance panel. The quota share cede rate will decrease from 25% to 23.98%, effective December 31, 2026.

We exercised our option to terminate the reinsurance agreement with Home Re 2021-2, Ltd., as such, the insurance-linked notes were redeemed in full.

FOURTH QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

We agreed to terms for a 40% quota share reinsurance transaction covering eligible 2028 NIW and a 20% quota share reinsurance transaction covering eligible 2029 NIW with unaffiliated reinsurers.

We declared a dividend of $0.17 per common share to shareholders payable on November 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.

In October we repurchased an additional 2.5 million shares of our common stock for $70.2 million.

In November, MGIC paid a dividend of $350 million to the holding company.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

MGIC Investment Corporation will hold a conference call November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to allow securities analysts and shareholders the opportunity to hear management discuss the company's quarterly results. Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe1a508624b6c43b7bd1e0889d1ccf354 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the company's website at http://mtg.mgic.com / under "Newsroom." A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through December 31, 2026.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, provides mortgage insurance solutions that support responsible credit risk management for mortgage lenders and investors and enable borrowers to qualify for mortgages with lower down payments. As the founder and longstanding leader of today's private mortgage insurance industry, MGIC continues to guide the industry's evolution while serving as a trusted partner to lenders across the country.

This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics, are all available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts . For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting .

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain and losses on debt extinguishment and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain and losses on debt extinguishment and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1) Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles. (2) Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, and/or improve our debt profile. (3) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

















Net premiums written

$ 235,302

$ 235,228

$ 700,207

$ 707,958 Revenues















Net premiums earned

$ 238,459

$ 241,750

$ 711,879

$ 729,791 Net investment income

60,907

62,210

182,114

184,648 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

(382)

162

(2,777)

(523) Other revenue

96

383

329

1,068 Total revenues

299,080

304,505

891,545

914,984 Losses and expenses















Losses incurred, net

23,939

10,928

68,167

17,684 Underwriting and other expenses, net

44,928

49,610

138,611

154,765 Interest expense

8,906

8,906

26,704

26,704 Total losses and expenses

77,773

69,444

233,482

199,153 Income before tax

221,307

235,061

658,063

715,831 Provision for income taxes

46,335

43,966

135,643

146,794 Net income

$ 174,972

$ 191,095

$ 522,420

$ 569,037 Net income per diluted share

$ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 2.47

$ 2.39

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income - basic and diluted

$ 174,972

$ 191,095

$ 522,420

$ 569,037 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

204,114

229,308

210,013

236,541 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units

1,307

2,068

1,460

2,017 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

205,421

231,376

211,473

238,558

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 2.47

$ 2.39

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income





Three Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$ 221,307

$ 46,335

$ 174,972

$ 235,061

$ 43,966

$ 191,095

Adjustments:

























Net realized investment (gains) losses

(377)

(79)

(298)

(391)

(82)

(309)

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 220,930

$ 46,256

$ 174,674

$ 234,670

$ 43,884

$ 190,786





























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted









205,421









231,376

Net income per diluted share









$ 0.85









$ 0.83

Net realized investment (gains) losses









0.00









0.00

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.85









$ 0.83





























Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$ 658,063

$ 135,643

$ 522,420

$ 715,831

$ 146,794

$ 569,037

Adjustments:

























Net realized investment (gains) losses

1,386

291

1,095

1,234

259

975

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted

net operating income

$ 659,449

$ 135,934

$ 523,515

$ 717,065

$ 147,053

$ 570,012





























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted









211,473









238,558





























Net income per diluted share









$ 2.47









$ 2.39

Net realized investment (gains) losses









0.01









0.00

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 2.48









$ 2.39































MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















September 30,

December 31,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2025 ASSETS











Investments (1)

$ 5,537,858

$ 5,807,662

$ 5,884,989 Cash and cash equivalents

215,376

368,989

266,901 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

8,414

6,525

4,891 Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

80,588

65,055

57,565 Home office and equipment, net

31,069

32,454

32,737 Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

6,913

8,377

9,394 Deferred income taxes, net

139,554

18,512

59,486 Other assets

350,611

331,912

309,680 Total assets

$ 6,370,383

$ 6,639,486

$ 6,625,643













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Loss reserves (2)

$ 499,468

$ 474,884

$ 452,160 Unearned premiums

81,354

93,026

98,527 Senior notes

647,241

646,138

645,770 Other liabilities

294,996

277,887

256,487 Total liabilities

1,523,059

1,491,935

1,452,944 Shareholders' equity

4,847,324

5,147,551

5,172,699 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,370,383

$ 6,639,486

$ 6,625,643 Book value per share (3)

$ 24.06

$ 23.47

$ 22.87













(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$ (395,554)

$ (152,767)

$ (168,349) (2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$ 418,880

$ 409,829

$ 394,595 (3) Shares outstanding

201,482

219,367

226,155

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN





























2026

2025

Year-to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2026

2025 New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 17.1

$ 17.8

$ 14.4

$ 17.1

$ 16.5

$ 49.3

$ 43.1



























Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans 16.5

17.2

13.9

16.6

16.1

47.6

42.0 Single premium plans 0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.4

1.7

1.1



























Product mix as a % of primary NIW

























Credit score < 680 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

4 %

5 %

4 % >95% LTVs 15 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

17 %

15 %

15 % >45% DTI 29 %

25 %

25 %

26 %

27 %

26 %

28 % Singles 3 %

3 %

4 %

3 %

2 %

3 %

2 % Refinances 5 %

10 %

21 %

17 %

6 %

11 %

6 %



























New primary risk written (billions) $ 4.5

$ 4.6

$ 3.8

$ 4.4

$ 4.4

$ 12.9

$ 11.3

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE





















2026

2025

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions) $ 307.3

$ 304.8

$ 302.7

$ 303.1

$ 300.8 Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands) 279.0

$ 275.8

$ 273.4

$ 272.4

$ 270.6 Total # of loans 1,101,569

1,105,114

1,106,958

1,112,727

1,111,855 Annual Persistency 82.5 %

83.3 %

84.0 %

84.8 %

85.0 %



















Premium Yield

















In force portfolio yield (1) 37.9

37.8

38.0

38.0

38.3 Premium refunds (2) (0.2)

(0.2)

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.3) Accelerated earnings on single premium 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2 Total direct premium yield 37.9

37.8

37.9

37.9

38.2 Ceded premiums earned, net of profit commission and other premiums (3) (6.7)

(6.5)

(6.8)

(6.7)

(5.9) Net premium yield 31.2

31.3

31.1

31.2

32.3



















Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions) $ 82.5

$ 81.8

$ 81.2

$ 81.2

$ 80.6 By credit score (%) (4)

















760 &> 45 %

45 %

45 %

45 %

45 % 740-759 18 %

18 %

18 %

18 %

18 % 720-739 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 % 700-719 10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 % 680-699 7 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

7 % 660-679 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % 640-659 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % 639 & < 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %



















Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF) 26.8 %

26.8 %

26.8 %

26.8 %

26.8 %

(1) Total direct premiums earned, excluding premium refunds and accelerated premiums from single premium policy cancellations divided by average primary insurance in force. (2) Premium refunds and our estimate of refundable premium on our delinquency inventory divided by average primary insurance in force. (3) Other premiums include our participation in GSE Credit Risk Transfer programs, of which the impact on the net premium yield was 0.4 bps in the third quarter of 2026. (4) The credit score at the time of origination for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision credit scores." A borrower's "decision credit score" is determined as follows: if there are three credit scores available, the middle credit score is used; if two credit scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one credit score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS



























2026

2025



Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans





















Beginning Delinquent Inventory

26,152

27,006

27,072

25,747

24,444

New Notices

14,412

12,433

13,791

14,489

13,582

Cures

(12,236)

(12,814)

(13,393)

(12,632)

(11,814)

Paid claims

(493)

(455)

(457)

(359)

(359)

Rescissions and denials

(21)

(18)

(7)

(13)

(18)

Other items removed from inventory (1)

-

-

-

(160)

(88)

Ending Delinquent Inventory

27,814

26,152

27,006

27,072

25,747

























Primary IIF Delinquency Rate (count based)

2.52 %

2.37 %

2.44 %

2.43 %

2.32 %

Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory

342

355

383

398

333

























Composition of Cures





















Reported delinquent and cured intraquarter

3,723

3,031

3,973

3,917

3,606

Number of payments delinquent prior to cure





















3 payments or less

5,304

6,391

6,262

5,734

5,141

4-11 payments

2,675

2,834

2,702

2,466

2,500

12 payments or more

534

558

456

515

567

Total Cures in Quarter

12,236

12,814

13,393

12,632

11,814

























Composition of Paids





















Number of payments delinquent at time of claim payment





















3 payments or less

-

-

1

-

1

4-11 payments

65

48

57

32

32

12 payments or more

428

407

399

327

326

Total Paids in Quarter

493

455

457

359

359

























Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory





















Consecutive months delinquent





















3 months or less

10,495 38 % 9,268 35 % 9,655 36 % 10,389 38 % 9,817 38 % 4-11 months

9,906 35 % 9,682 37 % 10,289 38 % 9,559 35 % 8,858 34 % 12 months or more

7,413 27 % 7,202 28 % 7,062 26 % 7,124 27 % 7,072 28 %























Number of payments delinquent





















3 payments or less

14,073 51 % 12,874 49 % 13,376 49 % 14,121 52 % 13,406 52 % 4-11 payments

9,207 33 % 8,905 34 % 9,364 35 % 8,747 32 % 8,122 32 % 12 payments or more

4,534 16 % 4,373 17 % 4,266 16 % 4,204 16 % 4,219 16 %

(1) Items removed from inventory are associated with commutations of coverage on non-performing policies.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - RESERVES and CLAIMS PAID





































2026

2025

Year-to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2026

2025 Reserves (millions)

























Primary direct loss reserves $ 435

$ 428

$ 435

$ 412

$ 392







Primary average direct reserve per delinquency (thousands) $ 17.9

$ 18.7

$ 18.4

$ 17.4

$ 17.5







Average claim rate 22.6 %

23.8 %

23.4 %

22.7 %

23.1 %







Average severity (thousands) $ 69.0

$ 68.6

$ 68.6

$ 66.9

$ 65.9







Average RIF on delinquent loans (thousands) $ 65.7

$ 65.3

$ 65.4

$ 63.8

$ 62.7



































Losses Incurred (millions)

























Current quarter losses incurred, net (1) $ 58

$ 54

$ 64

$ 62

$ 58







Prior period losses incurred, net $ (34)

$ (43)

$ (31)

$ (31)

$ (47)







Losses incurred, net $ 24

$ 11

$ 33

$ 31

$ 11







New notice claim rate 7.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %







New notice severity (thousands) $ 65.8

$ 66.6

$ 67.2

$ 67.4

$ 65.2



































Net Paid Claims (millions) (2) $ 21

$ 21

$ 17

$ 16

$ 14

$ 59

$ 38 Primary Average Claim Payment (thousands) $ 50.6

$ 54.7

$ 42.7

$ 46.1

$ 39.7

$ 49.3

$ 38.4





























(1) Current quarter losses incurred, net represents the amount estimated to ultimately be paid on new notices received during the period. (2) Net paid claims, as presented, does not include amounts received in conjunction with terminations or commutations of reinsurance agreements.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - REINSURANCE AND MI RATIOS





































2026

2025

Year-to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2026

2025 Quota Share Reinsurance

























% NIW subject to reinsurance 88.4 %

87.6 %

86.4 %

86.2 %

88.2 %

87.5 %

87.7 % Ceded premiums written and earned (millions) $ 38.8

$ 35.6

$ 37.8

$ 38.9

$ 32.0

$ 112.2

$ 90.0 Ceded losses incurred (millions) $ 10.2

$ 8.4

$ 12.0

$ 11.9

$ 6.1

$ 30.6

$ 16.5 Ceding commissions (millions) (included in underwriting and other expenses) $ 15.0

$ 14.1

$ 13.4

$ 13.4

$ 12.9

$ 42.5

$ 36.7 Profit commission (millions) (included in ceded premiums) $ 36.0

$ 35.1

$ 29.1

$ 28.3

$ 32.6

$ 100.2

$ 93.6



























Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance

























Ceded premiums earned (millions) $ 15.6

$ 16.3

$ 17.8

$ 14.8

$ 16.2

$ 49.7

$ 46.3



























Loss ratio 10.0 %

4.6 %

14.1 %

13.2 %

4.5 %

9.6 %

2.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 19.1 %

19.8 %

20.5 %

19.9 %

21.1 %

19.8 %

21.9 %



























Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation - Risk to Capital 9.6:1

9.9:1

9.6:1

10.0:1

9.7:1







Combined Insurance Companies - Risk to Capital 9.6:1

9.9:1

9.6:1

10.0:1

9.7:1





































Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in MGIC Investment Corporation's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors and uncertainties include, without limitation:

Our results are dependent on U.S. economic and housing market conditions; adverse conditions may cause a decrease in new insurance written and/or an increase in delinquencies, claim frequency, and claim severity. Additionally, if the volume of low down payment home mortgage originations declines, the amount of new insurance that we write could decline.

The substantial majority of MGIC's new insurance written is for loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ("the GSEs"); therefore, changes to their business practices or legislative, regulatory or administrative reforms could materially affect our business and financial results.

Failure to comply with the GSEs' Private Mortgage Insurance Eligibility Requirements ("PMIERs") could limit our operations, or at the extreme, lead to suspension or termination of eligibility to insure loans purchased by the GSEs.

Loss reserve estimates are subject to uncertainties; actual losses may differ materially from estimates. Additionally, because reserves are established only upon delinquency, losses may disproportionately impact earnings in certain periods.

We operate in a highly regulated environment at both the federal and state levels; regulatory changes or enforcement actions may adversely affect our operations and/or financial results.

If we fail to meet the State Capital Requirements of Wisconsin, we could be prevented from writing new business in all jurisdictions; we could be prevented from writing new business in a particular jurisdiction if we fail to meet the state capital requirements of that jurisdiction.

Pandemics, severe weather events, and climate related developments may negatively affect home prices and affordability, potentially leading to an increase in delinquencies, claim frequency, and claim severity. Actions by government authorities, including FHFA and the GSEs, to address climate related issues could similarly affect our results.

The availability, cost, and capital credit for reinsurance may change due to market conditions or GSE actions, potentially requiring us to retain more risk and maintain additional capital.

Our financial results may be impacted if lenders and investors seek alternatives to private mortgage insurance. In addition, changes in GSE programs, growth in government market share, or changes to regulatory capital rules to limit capital relief for mortgage insurance could affect our business in similar ways.

The premium rates we charge may prove inadequate due to unknown future economic conditions, modelling limitations or errors, or other unexpected events.

The length of time our insurance policies remain in force ("persistency") affects our results. Among other things, persistency can be influenced by interest rates, borrower equity, refinancing activity, and mortgage insurance cancellation requirements.

Instability in financial markets or counterparty failures, including by reinsurers or mortgage servicers, could increase our credit risk and losses.

Ineffective risk management programs, inaccurate data or model errors could impair our ability to identify and respond to risks, and materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Technology system failures, cybersecurity breaches, or data privacy incidents could materially disrupt operations and cause financial and reputational damage.

Changes in our underwriting practices and mix of business have the potential to increase risk and negatively affect our financial results.

Our business depends on hiring and retaining experienced management and key personnel; the failure to do so could disrupt operations and negatively impact our financial condition.

The mortgage insurance market is highly competitive. Competition from private mortgage insurers, government programs, and potential new market entrants -combined with pricing pressure and shifting customer preferences and relationships-could lead to a reduction in our new insurance written.

Adverse rating agency actions could affect our competitiveness, GSE eligibility, and access to capital.

Litigation and regulatory proceedings could result in fines, settlements, operational restrictions, or reputational harm.

Our investment portfolio is exposed to risks that could adversely impact our operations and financial results. Future capital needs could require issuance of debt or equity, potentially diluting shareholders.

Our stock price may fluctuate due to economic, industry, regulatory, or company specific developments.

Regulatory limits on dividends from our insurance subsidiaries have the potential to constrain holding company liquidity and our ability to pay shareholder dividends or repurchase stock in the future.

We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was delivered for dissemination to the public.

While we communicate with security analysts from time to time, it is against our policy to disclose to them any material non-public information or other confidential information. Accordingly, investors should not assume that we agree with any statement or report issued by any analyst irrespective of the content of the statement or report, and such reports are not our responsibility.

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation