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WKN: 882538 | ISIN: US5528481030 | Ticker-Symbol: MGC
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 10:11
25,800 Euro
+0,78 % +0,200
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:06 Uhr
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MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Net Income of $175.0 million or $0.85 per Diluted Share

Third Quarter 2026 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $174.7 million or $0.85 per Diluted Share

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strength and consistency of our business. Our nearly 70 years of experience across market cycles reinforces the importance of a thoughtful, disciplined approach. We remain focused on maintaining financial strength, serving our customers and managing the business for the long term."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL METRICS

Quarter ended

($ in millions, except where otherwise noted)

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net income

$ 175.0

$ 182.1

$ 191.1

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.85

$ 0.86

$ 0.83

Adjusted net operating income

$ 174.7

$ 183.7

$ 190.8

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.85

$ 0.87

$ 0.83

New insurance written (NIW) (billions)

$ 17.1

$ 17.8

$ 16.5

Net premiums earned

$ 238.5

$ 238.1

$ 241.8

Insurance in force (billions)

$ 307.3

$ 304.8

$ 300.8

Annual persistency

82.5 %

83.3 %

85.0 %

Losses incurred, net

$ 23.9

$ 11.0

$ 10.9

Primary delinquency inventory

27,814

26,152

25,747

Primary IIF delinquency rate (count based)

2.52 %

2.37 %

2.32 %

Loss ratio

10.0 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

Underwriting expense ratio

19.1 %

19.8 %

21.1 %

In force portfolio yield (bps)

37.9

37.8

38.3

Net premium yield (bps)

31.2

31.3

32.3

Annualized return on equity

14.2 %

14.5 %

14.8 %

Book value per common share outstanding

$ 24.06

$ 24.27

$ 22.87

Adjust for AOCI

$ 1.62

$ 0.81

$ 0.71

Tangible book value per share

$ 25.68

$ 25.08

$ 23.58


CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of

($ in billions, except where otherwise noted)

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

PMIERs available assets

$ 5.8

$ 5.6

$ 5.9

PMIERs excess

$ 2.8

$ 2.7

$ 2.5

Holding company liquidity (millions)

$ 783

$ 930

$ 858

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • We repurchased 5.1 million shares of common stock for $152.5 million.
  • We paid a dividend of $0.17 per common share to shareholders.
  • We executed a traditional excess-of-loss reinsurance transaction which provides up to $168 million of reinsurance coverage on eligible NIW in 2027.
  • We have amended the terms on our 2023 quota share reinsurance transaction with certain participants from the existing reinsurance panel. The quota share cede rate will decrease from 25% to 23.98%, effective December 31, 2026.
  • We exercised our option to terminate the reinsurance agreement with Home Re 2021-2, Ltd., as such, the insurance-linked notes were redeemed in full.

FOURTH QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • We agreed to terms for a 40% quota share reinsurance transaction covering eligible 2028 NIW and a 20% quota share reinsurance transaction covering eligible 2029 NIW with unaffiliated reinsurers.
  • We declared a dividend of $0.17 per common share to shareholders payable on November 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.
  • In October we repurchased an additional 2.5 million shares of our common stock for $70.2 million.
  • In November, MGIC paid a dividend of $350 million to the holding company.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

MGIC Investment Corporation will hold a conference call November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to allow securities analysts and shareholders the opportunity to hear management discuss the company's quarterly results. Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe1a508624b6c43b7bd1e0889d1ccf354 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the company's website at http://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom." A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through December 31, 2026.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, provides mortgage insurance solutions that support responsible credit risk management for mortgage lenders and investors and enable borrowers to qualify for mortgages with lower down payments. As the founder and longstanding leader of today's private mortgage insurance industry, MGIC continues to guide the industry's evolution while serving as a trusted partner to lenders across the country.

This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics, are all available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain and losses on debt extinguishment and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain and losses on debt extinguishment and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1)

Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(2)

Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, and/or improve our debt profile.

(3)

Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)












Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025










Net premiums written


$ 235,302


$ 235,228


$ 700,207


$ 707,958

Revenues









Net premiums earned


$ 238,459


$ 241,750


$ 711,879


$ 729,791

Net investment income


60,907


62,210


182,114


184,648

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments


(382)


162


(2,777)


(523)

Other revenue


96


383


329


1,068

Total revenues


299,080


304,505


891,545


914,984

Losses and expenses









Losses incurred, net


23,939


10,928


68,167


17,684

Underwriting and other expenses, net


44,928


49,610


138,611


154,765

Interest expense


8,906


8,906


26,704


26,704

Total losses and expenses


77,773


69,444


233,482


199,153

Income before tax


221,307


235,061


658,063


715,831

Provision for income taxes


46,335


43,966


135,643


146,794

Net income


$ 174,972


$ 191,095


$ 522,420


$ 569,037

Net income per diluted share


$ 0.85


$ 0.83


$ 2.47


$ 2.39

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)












Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income - basic and diluted


$ 174,972


$ 191,095


$ 522,420


$ 569,037

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding


204,114


229,308


210,013


236,541

Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units


1,307


2,068


1,460


2,017

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


205,421


231,376


211,473


238,558










Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.85


$ 0.83


$ 2.47


$ 2.39

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS


Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income




Three Months Ended September 30,




2026


2025


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre-tax


Tax Effect


Net

(after-tax)


Pre-tax


Tax Effect


Net

(after-tax)


Income before tax / Net income


$ 221,307


$ 46,335


$ 174,972


$ 235,061


$ 43,966


$ 191,095


Adjustments:














Net realized investment (gains) losses


(377)


(79)


(298)


(391)


(82)


(309)


Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted

net operating income


$ 220,930


$ 46,256


$ 174,674


$ 234,670


$ 43,884


$ 190,786
















Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share


Weighted average shares - diluted






205,421






231,376


Net income per diluted share






$ 0.85






$ 0.83


Net realized investment (gains) losses






0.00






0.00


Adjusted net operating income per diluted share






$ 0.85






$ 0.83
















Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income




Nine Months Ended September 30,




2026


2025


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre-tax


Tax Effect


Net
(after-tax)


Pre-tax


Tax Effect


Net
(after-tax)


Income before tax / Net income


$ 658,063


$ 135,643


$ 522,420


$ 715,831


$ 146,794


$ 569,037


Adjustments:














Net realized investment (gains) losses


1,386


291


1,095


1,234


259


975


Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted
net operating income


$ 659,449


$ 135,934


$ 523,515


$ 717,065


$ 147,053


$ 570,012
















Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share


Weighted average shares - diluted






211,473






238,558
















Net income per diluted share






$ 2.47






$ 2.39


Net realized investment (gains) losses






0.01






0.00


Adjusted net operating income per diluted share






$ 2.48






$ 2.39
















MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)










September 30,


December 31,


September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2025

ASSETS







Investments (1)


$ 5,537,858


$ 5,807,662


$ 5,884,989

Cash and cash equivalents


215,376


368,989


266,901

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


8,414


6,525


4,891

Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)


80,588


65,055


57,565

Home office and equipment, net


31,069


32,454


32,737

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs


6,913


8,377


9,394

Deferred income taxes, net


139,554


18,512


59,486

Other assets


350,611


331,912


309,680

Total assets


$ 6,370,383


$ 6,639,486


$ 6,625,643








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Loss reserves (2)


$ 499,468


$ 474,884


$ 452,160

Unearned premiums


81,354


93,026


98,527

Senior notes


647,241


646,138


645,770

Other liabilities


294,996


277,887


256,487

Total liabilities


1,523,059


1,491,935


1,452,944

Shareholders' equity


4,847,324


5,147,551


5,172,699

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,370,383


$ 6,639,486


$ 6,625,643

Book value per share (3)


$ 24.06


$ 23.47


$ 22.87








(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities


$ (395,554)


$ (152,767)


$ (168,349)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves


$ 418,880


$ 409,829


$ 394,595

(3) Shares outstanding


201,482


219,367


226,155

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN
















2026


2025


Year-to-date


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


2026


2025

New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions)

$ 17.1


$ 17.8


$ 14.4


$ 17.1


$ 16.5


$ 49.3


$ 43.1















Monthly (including split premium plans) and

annual premium plans

16.5


17.2


13.9


16.6


16.1


47.6


42.0

Single premium plans

0.6


0.6


0.5


0.5


0.4


1.7


1.1















Product mix as a % of primary NIW














Credit score < 680

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


4 %


5 %


4 %

>95% LTVs

15 %


15 %


14 %


15 %


17 %


15 %


15 %

>45% DTI

29 %


25 %


25 %


26 %


27 %


26 %


28 %

Singles

3 %


3 %


4 %


3 %


2 %


3 %


2 %

Refinances

5 %


10 %


21 %


17 %


6 %


11 %


6 %















New primary risk written (billions)

$ 4.5


$ 4.6


$ 3.8


$ 4.4


$ 4.4


$ 12.9


$ 11.3

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE












2026


2025


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions)

$ 307.3


$ 304.8


$ 302.7


$ 303.1


$ 300.8

Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands)

279.0


$ 275.8


$ 273.4


$ 272.4


$ 270.6

Total # of loans

1,101,569


1,105,114


1,106,958


1,112,727


1,111,855

Annual Persistency

82.5 %


83.3 %


84.0 %


84.8 %


85.0 %











Premium Yield










In force portfolio yield (1)

37.9


37.8


38.0


38.0


38.3

Premium refunds (2)

(0.2)


(0.2)


(0.3)


(0.4)


(0.3)

Accelerated earnings on single premium

0.2


0.2


0.2


0.3


0.2

Total direct premium yield

37.9


37.8


37.9


37.9


38.2

Ceded premiums earned, net of profit

commission and other premiums (3)

(6.7)


(6.5)


(6.8)


(6.7)


(5.9)

Net premium yield

31.2


31.3


31.1


31.2


32.3











Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions)

$ 82.5


$ 81.8


$ 81.2


$ 81.2


$ 80.6

By credit score (%) (4)










760 &>

45 %


45 %


45 %


45 %


45 %

740-759

18 %


18 %


18 %


18 %


18 %

720-739

14 %


14 %


14 %


14 %


14 %

700-719

10 %


10 %


10 %


10 %


10 %

680-699

7 %


7 %


7 %


7 %


7 %

660-679

3 %


3 %


3 %


3 %


3 %

640-659

2 %


2 %


2 %


2 %


2 %

639 & <

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %











Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF)

26.8 %


26.8 %


26.8 %


26.8 %


26.8 %

(1)

Total direct premiums earned, excluding premium refunds and accelerated premiums from single premium policy cancellations divided by average primary insurance in force.

(2)

Premium refunds and our estimate of refundable premium on our delinquency inventory divided by average primary insurance in force.

(3)

Other premiums include our participation in GSE Credit Risk Transfer programs, of which the impact on the net premium yield was 0.4 bps in the third quarter of 2026.

(4)

The credit score at the time of origination for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision credit scores." A borrower's "decision credit score" is determined as follows: if there are three credit scores available, the middle credit score is used; if two credit scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one credit score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS















2026


2025



Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of

Loans












Beginning Delinquent Inventory


26,152


27,006


27,072


25,747


24,444


New Notices


14,412


12,433


13,791


14,489


13,582


Cures


(12,236)


(12,814)


(13,393)


(12,632)


(11,814)


Paid claims


(493)


(455)


(457)


(359)


(359)


Rescissions and denials


(21)


(18)


(7)


(13)


(18)


Other items removed from inventory (1)


-


-


-


(160)


(88)


Ending Delinquent Inventory


27,814


26,152


27,006


27,072


25,747














Primary IIF Delinquency Rate (count based)


2.52 %


2.37 %


2.44 %


2.43 %


2.32 %


Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory


342


355


383


398


333














Composition of Cures












Reported delinquent and cured

intraquarter


3,723


3,031


3,973


3,917


3,606


Number of payments delinquent prior to

cure












3 payments or less


5,304


6,391


6,262


5,734


5,141


4-11 payments


2,675


2,834


2,702


2,466


2,500


12 payments or more


534


558


456


515


567


Total Cures in Quarter


12,236


12,814


13,393


12,632


11,814














Composition of Paids












Number of payments delinquent at time

of claim payment












3 payments or less


-


-


1


-


1


4-11 payments


65


48


57


32


32


12 payments or more


428


407


399


327


326


Total Paids in Quarter


493


455


457


359


359














Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory












Consecutive months delinquent












3 months or less


10,495

38 %

9,268

35 %

9,655

36 %

10,389

38 %

9,817

38 %

4-11 months


9,906

35 %

9,682

37 %

10,289

38 %

9,559

35 %

8,858

34 %

12 months or more


7,413

27 %

7,202

28 %

7,062

26 %

7,124

27 %

7,072

28 %













Number of payments delinquent












3 payments or less


14,073

51 %

12,874

49 %

13,376

49 %

14,121

52 %

13,406

52 %

4-11 payments


9,207

33 %

8,905

34 %

9,364

35 %

8,747

32 %

8,122

32 %

12 payments or more


4,534

16 %

4,373

17 %

4,266

16 %

4,204

16 %

4,219

16 %

(1) Items removed from inventory are associated with commutations of coverage on non-performing policies.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - RESERVES and CLAIMS PAID




















2026


2025


Year-to-date


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


2026


2025

Reserves (millions)














Primary direct loss reserves

$ 435


$ 428


$ 435


$ 412


$ 392





Primary average direct reserve

per delinquency (thousands)

$ 17.9


$ 18.7


$ 18.4


$ 17.4


$ 17.5





Average claim rate

22.6 %


23.8 %


23.4 %


22.7 %


23.1 %





Average severity (thousands)

$ 69.0


$ 68.6


$ 68.6


$ 66.9


$ 65.9





Average RIF on delinquent loans (thousands)

$ 65.7


$ 65.3


$ 65.4


$ 63.8


$ 62.7



















Losses Incurred (millions)














Current quarter losses incurred, net (1)

$ 58


$ 54


$ 64


$ 62


$ 58





Prior period losses incurred, net

$ (34)


$ (43)


$ (31)


$ (31)


$ (47)





Losses incurred, net

$ 24


$ 11


$ 33


$ 31


$ 11





New notice claim rate

7.5 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


7.5 %





New notice severity (thousands)

$ 65.8


$ 66.6


$ 67.2


$ 67.4


$ 65.2



















Net Paid Claims (millions) (2)

$ 21


$ 21


$ 17


$ 16


$ 14


$ 59


$ 38

Primary Average Claim Payment

(thousands)

$ 50.6


$ 54.7


$ 42.7


$ 46.1


$ 39.7


$ 49.3


$ 38.4















(1)

Current quarter losses incurred, net represents the amount estimated to ultimately be paid on new notices received during the period.

(2)

Net paid claims, as presented, does not include amounts received in conjunction with terminations or commutations of reinsurance agreements.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - REINSURANCE AND MI RATIOS




















2026


2025


Year-to-date


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


2026


2025

Quota Share Reinsurance














% NIW subject to reinsurance

88.4 %


87.6 %


86.4 %


86.2 %


88.2 %


87.5 %


87.7 %

Ceded premiums written and earned (millions)

$ 38.8


$ 35.6


$ 37.8


$ 38.9


$ 32.0


$ 112.2


$ 90.0

Ceded losses incurred (millions)

$ 10.2


$ 8.4


$ 12.0


$ 11.9


$ 6.1


$ 30.6


$ 16.5

Ceding commissions (millions) (included in

underwriting and other expenses)

$ 15.0


$ 14.1


$ 13.4


$ 13.4


$ 12.9


$ 42.5


$ 36.7

Profit commission (millions) (included in ceded

premiums)

$ 36.0


$ 35.1


$ 29.1


$ 28.3


$ 32.6


$ 100.2


$ 93.6















Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance














Ceded premiums earned (millions)

$ 15.6


$ 16.3


$ 17.8


$ 14.8


$ 16.2


$ 49.7


$ 46.3















Loss ratio

10.0 %


4.6 %


14.1 %


13.2 %


4.5 %


9.6 %


2.4 %

Underwriting expense ratio

19.1 %


19.8 %


20.5 %


19.9 %


21.1 %


19.8 %


21.9 %















Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation - Risk to

Capital

9.6:1


9.9:1


9.6:1


10.0:1


9.7:1





Combined Insurance Companies - Risk to Capital

9.6:1


9.9:1


9.6:1


10.0:1


9.7:1



















Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in MGIC Investment Corporation's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors and uncertainties include, without limitation:

  • Our results are dependent on U.S. economic and housing market conditions; adverse conditions may cause a decrease in new insurance written and/or an increase in delinquencies, claim frequency, and claim severity. Additionally, if the volume of low down payment home mortgage originations declines, the amount of new insurance that we write could decline.
  • The substantial majority of MGIC's new insurance written is for loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ("the GSEs"); therefore, changes to their business practices or legislative, regulatory or administrative reforms could materially affect our business and financial results.
  • Failure to comply with the GSEs' Private Mortgage Insurance Eligibility Requirements ("PMIERs") could limit our operations, or at the extreme, lead to suspension or termination of eligibility to insure loans purchased by the GSEs.
  • Loss reserve estimates are subject to uncertainties; actual losses may differ materially from estimates. Additionally, because reserves are established only upon delinquency, losses may disproportionately impact earnings in certain periods.
  • We operate in a highly regulated environment at both the federal and state levels; regulatory changes or enforcement actions may adversely affect our operations and/or financial results.
  • If we fail to meet the State Capital Requirements of Wisconsin, we could be prevented from writing new business in all jurisdictions; we could be prevented from writing new business in a particular jurisdiction if we fail to meet the state capital requirements of that jurisdiction.
  • Pandemics, severe weather events, and climate related developments may negatively affect home prices and affordability, potentially leading to an increase in delinquencies, claim frequency, and claim severity. Actions by government authorities, including FHFA and the GSEs, to address climate related issues could similarly affect our results.
  • The availability, cost, and capital credit for reinsurance may change due to market conditions or GSE actions, potentially requiring us to retain more risk and maintain additional capital.
  • Our financial results may be impacted if lenders and investors seek alternatives to private mortgage insurance. In addition, changes in GSE programs, growth in government market share, or changes to regulatory capital rules to limit capital relief for mortgage insurance could affect our business in similar ways.
  • The premium rates we charge may prove inadequate due to unknown future economic conditions, modelling limitations or errors, or other unexpected events.
  • The length of time our insurance policies remain in force ("persistency") affects our results. Among other things, persistency can be influenced by interest rates, borrower equity, refinancing activity, and mortgage insurance cancellation requirements.
  • Instability in financial markets or counterparty failures, including by reinsurers or mortgage servicers, could increase our credit risk and losses.
  • Ineffective risk management programs, inaccurate data or model errors could impair our ability to identify and respond to risks, and materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition.
  • Technology system failures, cybersecurity breaches, or data privacy incidents could materially disrupt operations and cause financial and reputational damage.
  • Changes in our underwriting practices and mix of business have the potential to increase risk and negatively affect our financial results.
  • Our business depends on hiring and retaining experienced management and key personnel; the failure to do so could disrupt operations and negatively impact our financial condition.
  • The mortgage insurance market is highly competitive. Competition from private mortgage insurers, government programs, and potential new market entrants -combined with pricing pressure and shifting customer preferences and relationships-could lead to a reduction in our new insurance written.
  • Adverse rating agency actions could affect our competitiveness, GSE eligibility, and access to capital.
  • Litigation and regulatory proceedings could result in fines, settlements, operational restrictions, or reputational harm.
  • Our investment portfolio is exposed to risks that could adversely impact our operations and financial results. Future capital needs could require issuance of debt or equity, potentially diluting shareholders.
  • Our stock price may fluctuate due to economic, industry, regulatory, or company specific developments.
  • Regulatory limits on dividends from our insurance subsidiaries have the potential to constrain holding company liquidity and our ability to pay shareholder dividends or repurchase stock in the future.

We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was delivered for dissemination to the public.

While we communicate with security analysts from time to time, it is against our policy to disclose to them any material non-public information or other confidential information. Accordingly, investors should not assume that we agree with any statement or report issued by any analyst irrespective of the content of the statement or report, and such reports are not our responsibility.

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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