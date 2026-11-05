

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR2.762 billion, or EUR0.58 per share. This compares with EUR2.427 billion, or EUR0.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Deutsche Telekom reported adjusted earnings of EUR3.008 billion or EUR0.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to EUR31.102 billion from EUR28.935 billion last year.



Deutsche Telekom earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.762 Bln. vs. EUR2.427 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.58 vs. EUR0.50 last year. -Revenue: EUR31.102 Bln vs. EUR28.935 Bln last year.



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