

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SCMWY.PK) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF1.184 billion, or CHF19.53 per share. This compares with CHF957 million, or CHF19.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to CHF10.936 billion from CHF11.175 billion last year.



Swisscom AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF1.184 Bln. vs. CHF957 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF19.53 vs. CHF19.09 last year. -Revenue: CHF10.936 Bln vs. CHF11.175 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: CHF 14.7 B To CHF 14.9 B



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