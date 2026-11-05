

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - BGF Retail Co., Ltd. (282330.KS), a South Korean retail company, on Thursday reported higher operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 6.4 percent to KRW 74.2 billion from KRW 79.3 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 100.8 billion from KRW 97.7 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.52 trillion from KRW 2.46 trillion in the previous year.



BGF Retail is currently trading 0.14% higher at KRW 146,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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