

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Ecopro Co., Ltd. (086520.KQ), a battery materials company, on Thursday reported a decline in operating income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income came in at loss of KRW 135.07 billion from KRW 173.94 billion in the previous year.



Operating income decreased to 92.5 percent to KRW 11.16 billion from KRW 149.39 billion in the previous year.



Sales declined to 15.5 percent to KRW 810.65 billion from KRW 959.38 billion in the previous year.



Ecopro closed trading 7.15% lesser at KRW 71,400 on the Kosdaq Stock Exchange.



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