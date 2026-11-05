Sinch AB: Sinch reports third quarter 2026 results - Continued profitable growth with Americas as the engine

Sinch reports third quarter 2026 results - Continued profitable growth with Americas as the engine

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces its consolidated results for the third quarter 2026.

July-September

Net sales amounted to SEK 7,085m (6,659), an organic increase of 5 percent. Currency effects had a positive impact of 2 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,450m (2,318), an organic increase of 4 percent. Currency effects had a positive impact of 2 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 912m (851), an organic increase of 4 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 967m (915), an organic increase of 5 percent.

The Board of Directors announced a new share buyback program in July, with no shares repurchased under the program during the quarter.

Key operational highlights

Expanded direct RCS Business Messaging connectivity to all major Tier 1 operators in Canada, completing Sinch's Tier 1 RCS coverage across North America.

Joined the inaugural SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network, integrating enterprise-grade communications capabilities into Grok Build to accelerate AI-powered application development.

Launched Mailgun Inspect on Salesforce AgentExchange, providing advanced email testing capabilities to improve deliverability and campaign performance.

Rebranded MessageMedia as Sinch Engage in Australia, combining local expertise with Sinch's global infrastructure and AI capabilities to enhance customer engagement.

Comments from Jonas Dahlberg, Acting CEO and CFO of Sinch

"During the quarter, we made progress in embedding our global communications network directly into the emerging AI-driven developer ecosystem. Sinch has newly integrated its capabilities into SpaceXSI's Grok Build (formerly Cursor), as well as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex, and since before, we are also available through Anthropic Claude and Lovable."

"Organic net sales increased 5 percent and organic gross profit increased 4 percent, driven by Americas. Adjusted EBITDA held a stable margin at 13.7 percent, with costs being tightly managed and efficiencies in general and administrative functions being redeployed to growth investments. Adjustment items are down, cash conversion is up and the balance sheet is strengthening."

"As I reflect on my first quarter leading Sinch, I am encouraged by the strength of our customer relationships, our infrastructure and our people. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 rely on Sinch and our platform recently passed one trillion yearly interactions, making us a natural choice for enterprise-grade customer communications."

Invitation to webcast and teleconference

A conference call and a webcast will take place at 10:00 CET where Sinch's Acting CEO and CFO Jonas Dahlberg and SVP Corporate Control Sofia Ohlander will present the report, moderated by Mia Nordlander, SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive dial-in numbers and a conference ID to join the call. Via the teleconference, you can ask questions verbally. Teleconference registration link here.

The live webcast, where you can follow the presentation and submit written questions, will be available here.

The presentation and report will be available at Sinch's corporate website after publication.

Please also see the financial calendar for other investor-related events.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on November 5, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply.

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 1 trillion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at group.sinch.com.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4420262/4358491.pdf Sinch third quarter 2026 result https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/jonas-dahlberg--acting-ceo-and-cfo-at-sinch,c3578754 Jonas Dahlberg, Acting CEO and CFO at Sinch https://mb.cision.com/Public/22250/4420262/86980844283f6423.pdf Sinch Q3 report 2026 Eng

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