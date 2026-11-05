

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY220.917 billion, or JPY191.63 per share. This compares with JPY198.936 billion, or JPY170.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to JPY966.041 billion from JPY1.099 trillion last year.



Nintendo Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY220.917 Bln. vs. JPY198.936 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY191.63 vs. JPY170.87 last year. -Revenue: JPY966.041 Bln vs. JPY1.099 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 268.90 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.050 T



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