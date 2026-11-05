

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LR.PA) reported nine month net profit attributable to the Group of 1.07 billion euros, an increase of 19.6% from a year ago. Adjusted operating profit was 1.73 billion euros, up 20.0% from last year. Sales were 8.33 billion euros, up 19.5% from prior year. Organic sales growth was 12.7% for the period.



For 2026, the company now expects sales growth excluding currency effects of between 20% and 22%, comprising organic growth of between 11% and 13% - revised from prior guidance of 8% and 10%, and growth through acquisitions of around 8%.



Benoît Coquart, CEO, said: 'In the first nine months of 2026, Legrand delivered very strong sales growth of 22% excluding currency effects, driven notably by organic growth in data centers of close to 40%, as well as contributions from both energy transition solutions and acquisitions. This performance was accompanied by excellent profitability, with an adjusted operating margin of 20.8% after acquisitions.'



At prior close on Euronext Paris, Legrand shares were trading at 127.70 euros.



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