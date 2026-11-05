

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LY Corporation (YOJ.F) reported a profit for first half that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY92.909 billion, or JPY13.49 per share. This compares with JPY138.313 billion, or JPY19.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LY Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY118.589 million or JPY17.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to JPY1.117 trillion from JPY995.367 billion last year.



LY Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY92.909 Bln. vs. JPY138.313 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY13.49 vs. JPY19.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.117 Tn vs. JPY995.367 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 35.0 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.330 T



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