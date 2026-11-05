

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK, EN.PA), a major French engineering company, on Thursday reported a significant decrease in net profit for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period, the Group posted net profit of EUR 306 million, less than EUR 675 million in the same period last year. The company's net income was impacted by the EUR 569 million impairment of Bouygues SA's stake in TF1 and, for the second year in a row, by the exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France of EUR 44 million.



Operating profit stood at EUR 1.107 billion as against the prior year's EUR 1.586 billion. Current operating profit moved up to EUR 1.789 billion from last year's EUR 1.737 billion.



Sales slipped to EUR 41.635 billion from EUR 41.857 billion in the previous year. The company's TF1 business posted sales of EUR 1.454 billion, less than EUR 1.598 billion a year ago. The Group's Equans business recorded sales of EUR 13.508 billion, compared with EUR 13.766 billion in the prior year.



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