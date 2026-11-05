

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 113.42 against the yen and 1.5716 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.32 and 1.5696, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie advanced to 1.3945 and 0.9797 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3979 and 0.9793, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback and 0.99 against the aussie.



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