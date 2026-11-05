

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Chem, Ltd. (051910.KS), a South Korean chemical company, on Thursday reported a decline in operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss came in at KRW 600 billion compared with income of KRW 447.3 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 17.4 percent to KRW 561.2 billion from KRW 679.7 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 15.496 trillion from KRW 11.5617 trillion in the previous year.



LG Chem is currently trading 0.40% lesser at KRW 246,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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