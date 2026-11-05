

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKBF, AMKAF, MAERSKB.CO, MAERSKA.CO, DP4B.DE), a major Danish shipping and logistics company, on Thursday revised up its annual earnings guidance, citing its third-quarter performance and improved visibility for the remainder of the year.



For fiscal 2026, the shipping major now projects underlying EBIT of $8 billion to $8.5 billion, higher than the earlier outlook of $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion. The company now expects underlying EBITDA of $14 billion to $14.5 billion against the earlier guidance of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion.



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