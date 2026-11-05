

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korea Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (071050.KS), on Thursday, reported a decline in the net income attributable to shareholders of the parent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 56.53 percent to KRW 282.42 billion from KRW 649.65 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 58.26 percent to KRW 348.66 billion from KRW 835.30 billion in the previous year.



Sales increased to KRW 10.59 trillion from KRW 5.65 trillion in the previous year.



Korea Investment closed trading 0.27% lesser at KRW 147,100 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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