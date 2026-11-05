

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Utility group Engie SA (ENGI.PA) Thursday reported higher earnings for the first nine months of 2026, supported by revenue growth.



Revenue increased 2.9% to €54.3 billion from €52.8 billion a year ago. On an organic basis, revenue grew 2.5%.



EBIT rose 3.4% to €7.074 billion, while EBIT excluding nuclear activities climbed 9.7% to €6.961 billion.



EBITDA increased 0.5% to €10.9 billion from €10.8 billion last year. EBITDA excluding nuclear activities rose 8.9% to €10.7 billion.



ENGIE confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting net recurring income to reach the upper end of its forecast range of €4.9 billion - €5.5 billion. EBIT excluding nuclear activities is also expected to be at the upper end of its €9.2 billion - €10.2 billion guidance range.



In Paris, Engie shares closed up 3.22% at €24.07 on Wednesday.



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