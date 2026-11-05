

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - West Japan Railway Company (9021.T), The Japanese railway operator, Thursday reported lower earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year. However, operating revenue edged up by 0.9 percent.



Further, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2027.



Half yearly earnings decreased 15 percent to ¥73.73 billion or ¥162.01 per share from ¥86.72 billion or ¥187.27 per share last year.



Nonetheless, operating revenues edged up to ¥879.26 billion from ¥871.83 billion previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects net income of ¥119 billion or ¥261.47 per share a decrease of 6.7 percent from over a year ago. Previously, the company anticipated earnings of ¥100 million or ¥219.74 per share.



Operating revenues are currently expected to be ¥1.87 trillion an increase of 1.1 percent from over a year ago. The prior operating revenue guidance was ¥1.83 trillion.



On Thursday, shares closed at ¥3284, up 5.59% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News