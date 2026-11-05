Yubico AB: Yubico appoints CFO Snejana Koleva as Deputy CEO

Yubico today announces that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint its CFO Snejana Koleva as Deputy CEO of Yubico. Snejana assumes the role with immediate effect and will also continue as CFO. Snejana has been a member of the company's executive management team and has served as CFO since October 2025.

Jerrod Chong, President and CEO of Yubico, "I am pleased that the Board of Directors has appointed Snejana Koleva as Deputy CEO of Yubico. Her extensive experience in financial leadership, strategic development, and operational excellence in international organizations has made her a strong addition to our team. Snejana has made an exemplary start at the company, and I look forward to our continued collaboration."

For more information contact:

Alexandra Barganowski, Investor Relations

+46 (0) 72 083 27 50

alexandra.barganowski@yubico.com

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a global cybersecurity pioneer dedicated to making the digital world safer for everyone. As the creator of the YubiKey, Yubico set the gold standard for phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, virtually eliminating account takeovers while keeping secure login effortless. A leader in authentication since 2007, Yubico co-created global standards like FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the foundational technology behind the modern passkey. Today, the company's passkey solutions secure businesses, governments, and individuals in more than 160 countries, safeguarding the entire digital identity lifecycle from onboarding to recovery. Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, AI frontiers, and institutions, YubiKeys deliver fast, friction-free, passwordless access across hundreds of enterprise applications out of the box. True to its mission, Yubico also drives the Secure it Forward philanthropic initiative, donating YubiKeys to vulnerable communities and nonprofits globally. Our global footprint includes headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden; Silicon Valley, California; and Singapore. Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.