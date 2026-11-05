Yubico AB: Interim report July - September 2026

Quarterly summary

Third quarter

Net sales increased by 29.3 percent to SEK 708.0 (547.5) million, whereof 28.3 percent was organic change, and 1.0 percent was positive currency impact.

Subscription sales increased by 29.9 percent to SEK 112.6 (86.7) million, corresponding to 15.9 (15.8) percent of net sales. ARR increased by 13.1 percent to SEK 436.9 (386.2) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK 179.3 (79.6) million, corresponding to an increase in EBIT margin to 25.3 (14.5) percent.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.69 (0.74).

Bookings increased by 88.2 percent to SEK 949.0 (504.2) million, whereof 85.1 percent was organic change, and 3.1 percent was positive currency impact.

January - September

Net sales increased by 3.7 percent to SEK 1,731.2 (1,669.6) million, whereof 9.0 percent was organic change, and -5.3 percent was negative currency impact.

Subscription sales increased by 22.6 percent to SEK 301.0 (245.5) million, corresponding to 17.4 (14.7) percent of net sales.

EBIT amounted to SEK 272.7 (193.4) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 15.7 (11.6) percent.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.65 (1.41).

Significant events after the end of the quarter

- On November 5th, Yubico's Board of Directors adopted updated long-term financial targets for the period 2027-2031: average annual net sales growth of 15-20 percent, and a sustainable EBIT margin moving towards 20 percent by 2031.

- On November 5th, Yubico appointed CFO Snejana Koleva as Deputy CEO.

- On November 19th, Yubico will host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, which will also be available via livestream. More information on page 6 and the IR website.

Webcast/teleconference

Yubico will hold a webcast/conference call today, November 5, 2026, at 15:30 CET. Jerrod Chong, CEO, Snejana Koleva, CFO and Alexandra Barganowski, IR of Yubico will present and answer questions.

To listen to the conference, click on the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/yubico/q3-report-2026/dial-in

Via the webcast, you can ask written questions. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please register on the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/yubico/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Interim reports

The complete interim report for July to September 2026 will be available on https://investors.yubico.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.