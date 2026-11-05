Yubico AB: Yubico updates its long-term financial targets

Yubico today announces that its Board of Directors has adopted updated long-term financial targets for the period 2027-2031. The targets reflect the company's ambitions for its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on profitable growth, strategic investments and long-term value creation.

Updated long-term financial targets for the period 2027-2031

Net sales growth: Average annual net sales growth of 15-20 percent

Profitability: A sustainable EBIT margin moving towards 20 percent by 2031

Dividend policy: Reinvestment in the business is prioritized to support long-term growth. Dividends will be considered when financial position and liquidity exceed operational needs and planned investments.

Jerrod Chong, President and CEO of Yubico, comments:

"Yubico is entering its next phase of growth, with significant opportunities ahead as digital identity security becomes increasingly critical in an AI-driven world. Building on our leadership in phishing-resistant authentication, we are expanding our offering, strengthening our global reach and investing in new capabilities to serve a broader range of customer needs. The updated financial targets reflect our ambition to deliver sustainable, profitable growth while maintaining the flexibility to invest in our long-term opportunities. We look forward to outlining our strategy and priorities in greater detail at our Capital Markets Day on November 19."

Capital Markets Day on November 19, 2026

Yubico will present its long-term strategy and financial ambitions at its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on November 19, 2026. CEO Jerrod Chong and members of the executive leadership team will provide further insight into the company's market opportunities, product roadmap, go-to-market strategy and investment priorities. The event will be livestreamed, and presentation materials and a recording will be made available on Yubico's Investor Relations website.

For more information contact:

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board

Alexandra Barganowski, Investor Relations

+46 (0) 720 83 27 50

alexandra.barganowski@yubico.com

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a global cybersecurity pioneer dedicated to making the digital world safer for everyone. As the creator of the YubiKey, Yubico set the gold standard for phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, virtually eliminating account takeovers while keeping secure login effortless. A leader in authentication since 2007, Yubico co-created global standards like FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the foundational technology behind the modern passkey. Today, the company's passkey solutions secure businesses, governments, and individuals in more than 160 countries, safeguarding the entire digital identity lifecycle from onboarding to recovery. Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, AI frontiers, and institutions, YubiKeys deliver fast, friction-free, passwordless access across hundreds of enterprise applications out of the box. True to its mission, Yubico also drives the Secure it Forward philanthropic initiative, donating YubiKeys to vulnerable communities and nonprofits globally. Our global footprint includes headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden; Silicon Valley, California; and Singapore. Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.