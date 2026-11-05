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NF

WKN: A3C8YA | ISIN: SE0017083272 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5R
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:07
3,355 Euro
+4,03 % +0,130
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3453,43509:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
46 Leser
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Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2026

The third quarter of 2026 was characterised by continued active capital allocation, including acquisitions of industrial and warehouse properties amounting to SEK 131 million, divestments of residential properties of just over SEK 186 million, share buybacks of approximately SEK 73 million, as well as completed projects.

July - September 2026
(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 17% to SEK 226 million (194)
  • Net letting was SEK 0,7 million (8)
  • Net operating income increased by 13% to SEK 174 million (154)
  • Profit from property management was unchanged at SEK 74 million (74)
  • Profit from property management, adjusted for non-recurring items of
    SEK 10.8 million, increased by 14% to SEK 85 million (74).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
    increased by 17% to SEK 166 million (142)
  • Changes in fair value for investment properties amounted to SEK -9 million (21),
    of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK -6 million (4)
  • Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 100 million (28)
  • Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 134 million (110)
  • Earnings per share SEK 1.49 (1.16)

January - September 2026
(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 16% to SEK 669 million (577)
  • Net letting was SEK 4.7 million (32)
  • Net operating income increased by 14% to SEK 485 million (425)
  • Profit from property management increased by 11% to SEK 211 million (191)
  • Profit from property management, adjusted for non-recurring items of
    SEK 10.8 million, increased by 17% to SEK 223 million (191).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
    increased by 16% to SEK 446 million (384)
  • Changes in fair value for investment properties amounted to SEK 94 million (63),
    of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK -6 million (4)
  • Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 82 million (-25)
  • Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 368 million (196)
  • Earnings per share SEK 3.97 (2.07)

- Nivika continues to grow and our key performance indicators continue to strengthen. We prioritise income from property management and cash flow per share and will allocate our capital where it creates the greatest value for our shareholders. We will continue the transition from a low-yielding to a high-yielding portfolio. thereby creating growth without increasing Nivika's financial risk.

Key Figures2026
9 months
Jan-Sep		2025
9 months
Jan-Sep		2025/26
R-12
Oct-Sep		2025
12 months
Jan-Dec
MSEK



Rental Income669577882789
Net operating income485425636576
Profit from property management212191277256
Comprehensive income368196426255
Property value13,80912,71913,80913,413
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital446384570508
Economic occupancy rate residential, %98999899
Economic occupancy rate commercial, %94949495
Net loan-to-value ratio, %53.049.853.051.4
Interest coverage ratio, times1.92.01.92.0
Long-term net asset value per share, SEK73.867.273.868.3
Earning per share, SEK*3.972.074.562.68

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Källgården, CEO
Phone: 010-263 61 61
Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO
Phone: 010-263 61 43
Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

This information is information that Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 5 of November 2026.

About Nivika
Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that owns, manages and develops properties in southern Sweden, with a focus on Småland and the West Swedish Triangle. The property portfolio primarily comprises commercial properties in the industrial, warehouse, office, retail and community-service segments, complemented by residential properties and the Nivika Mitt Lager self-storage business. Read more at http://www.nivika.se

En bild som visar skiss, linje, vit, diagram Automatiskt genererad beskrivning

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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