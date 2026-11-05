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RA

WKN: A2H5LE | ISIN: SE0010441139 | Ticker-Symbol: 7NI
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 09:11
2,610 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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RAILCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RAILCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:25 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Railcare Group AB: Railcare announces new financial targets

Railway specialist Railcare today announces new financial targets, on the back of the company's strong operational and financial performance in recent years. The new targets reflect the company's continued high ambitions, with a stronger focus on profit growth.

Railcare's Board of Directors has adopted the following financial target:
The new target is average annual EBIT growth of at least 10 percent over a business cycle.

"Railcare is in a strong position and continues to develop in a market of vital importance to society, characterised by structural growth. Our new financial targets demonstrate our ambition to grow and improve the company's profitability," says Mattias Remahl, CEO.

The company's previous targets, which applied until the end of 2027, included net sales of SEK 1,000 million and an operating margin of 13%.

For further information contact:
Mattias Remahl, CEO
Telephone: +46 70 271 33 46
E-mail: mattias.remahl@railcare.se

Hanna Hedlund, IR, Communications and Sustainability Manager
Telephone: +46 70 658 38 09
E-mail: hanna.hedlund@railcare.se

About Railcare Group
The railway specialist Railcare offers innovative products and services for the railway; for example, railway maintenance with self-developed machines, a locomotive workshop, special transport and machine sales projects. Our market is mainly in Scandinavia. The railway industry is in a positive development with increasing traffic volumes, extensive investment programs, developing cost-effective freight and passenger transport, and rising environmental awareness. Railcare delivers both sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the railway, so it can be used for the maximum number of years to come. The shares of Railcare Group AB (publ) are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group has approximately 200 employees. The company's headquarters are in Skellefteå.

This information is information that Railcare Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:25 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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