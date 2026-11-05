Railcare Group AB: Interim Report January-September 2026

Our strongest quarter ever.

THIRD QUARTER

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 229.6 million (196.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 39.6 million (30.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.11 (0.85).

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 573.9 million (497.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 79.6 million (52.7).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.05 (1.36).

CEO COMMENTS

Net sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 229.6 million (196.3), while operating profit was SEK 39.6 million (30.2). This corresponds to an operating margin of 17.3% (15.4).

- We have delivered our strongest quarter ever in terms of both sales and profit. We increased profit by 31% compared with last year's record quarter. Volumes in our transport operations have been unusually high, resulting in high capacity utilisation. This has had a positive impact on both profit and margins through operating leverage. As expected, volumes in our contracting operations remained lower in the third quarter, in line with our previous communications. Our cost-efficiency measures and the winding down of our UK operations are ongoing.

Our strongest quarter ever by a comfortable margin

Even compared with last year's record quarter, we have delivered our strongest quarter ever by a comfortable margin. Net sales increased by 17% and operating profit by 31%. The operating margin was 17.3% in the third quarter. This brings our operating margin for the past 12 months to 12.7%, only marginally below our financial target of 13.0%.

Our transport operations have been the main driver, thanks to unusually high volumes of contracting transport assignments, while regular assignments have been fulfilled as planned. As previously communicated, a very large number of track renewals have been carried out in 2026, with Railcare contracted to transport materials for the majority of these projects. In addition, we had a temporary assignment involving an additional clearance locomotive in Falköping from July to September. The assignment made a positive contribution to profit during the quarter, as we were able to deploy a spare locomotive. We have also completed two highly successful transformer transports for Maersk. Overall, capacity utilisation has reached record levels, contributing to our transport operations' strongest quarter ever.

As expected, volumes in our contracting operations remained lower in the third quarter, in line with our previous communications. The lower volumes are primarily attributable to the large number of track renewal projects, which has also resulted in certain preparatory works, such as cable lowering and ballast replacement, have been postponed until next year. We expect higher annual volumes in our contracting operations in the coming years. The winding down of our UK operations is ongoing, with operational activities scheduled to cease at year-end.

Sales in our relining operations were slightly higher than in the corresponding period last year. The Swedish Transport Administration has cancelled the procurement process for road framework agreements, and we expect a new tendering round shortly. The first round confirmed that we can offer our methods at competitive prices.

In the Technology segment, the Railvac machine sold to Norway's Baneservice was delivered during the quarter. The machine now awaits permanent approval. It is unclear how long this process will take, but the customer is currently operating the machine under temporary approval.

Financial targets

I am pleased to announce that Railcare has decided to update its financial targets. Our new long-term financial target is ambitious and places even greater emphasis on profit growth, with a target of at least 10 percent average annual growth in operating profit (EBIT) over a business cycle.

Our current performance is strong and our position is very solid, but achieving our financial target will require hard work - just as it should!

Mattias Remahl

CEO

For further information contact:

Mattias Remahl, CEO

Telephone: +46 70 271 33 46

E-mail: mattias.remahl@railcare.se

Hanna Hedlund, IR, Communications and Sustainability Manager

Telephone: +46 70 658 38 09

E-mail: hanna.hedlund@railcare.se

About Railcare Group

The railway specialist Railcare offers innovative products and services for the railway; for example, railway maintenance with self-developed machines, a locomotive workshop, special transport and machine sales projects. Our market is mainly in Scandinavia. The railway industry is in a positive development with increasing traffic volumes, extensive investment programs, developing cost-effective freight and passenger transport, and rising environmental awareness. Railcare delivers both sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the railway, so it can be used for the maximum number of years to come. The shares of Railcare Group AB (publ) are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group has approximately 200 employees. The company's headquarters are in Skellefteå.

This information is information that Railcare Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:30 CET.