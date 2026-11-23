Railcare has signed an eight-year agreement with Viscaria for rail transport services, with capacity available from April 2028. The agreement is worth approximately SEK 54 million annually, totalling SEK 429 million. Viscaria also has an option to extend the agreement by nine years, representing an additional SEK 482 million if exercised.

The agreement covers the transport of copper concentrate from the Viscaria mine in Kiruna to Narvik or Skelleftehamn, as well as input materials to Kiruna from Luleå or Skelleftehamn.

Railcare will be responsible for planning, train operations and delivery of the rail transport services, and will provide locomotives and train drivers. The contract also includes working with Viscaria to establish a long-term, efficient transport solution to meet the mine's logistics needs.

The agreement represents another long-term transport contract for Railcare in northern Sweden and strengthens the company's presence in the mining and raw materials transport sector. Railcare has extensive experience of rail transport operations serving the mining industry, with customers including Kaunis Iron and LKAB, where stringent requirements apply to capacity, planning and delivery reliability.

"We are very much looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Viscaria. This new contract strengthens our position as a leading transport provider to mining companies in northern Sweden," says Mattias Remahl, President and CEO of Railcare Group.

"Railcare has extensive experience of rail transport services for the mining industry and will be an important partner in our logistics chain. The agreement secures long-term transport capacity and complements our rail connection in Kiruna and our planned shipping solution in Narvik," says Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is working to reopen the Viscaria mine in Kiruna for modern, responsible copper production. The mine is strategically located, with a direct connection to the Iron Ore Line (Malmbanan) and access to established infrastructure. At full capacity, the Viscaria mine is expected to produce approximately 26,000 tonnes of copper annually. Viscaria's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker: VISC).

For further information contact:

Mattias Remahl, CEO

Telephone: +46 70 271 33 46

E-mail: mattias.remahl@railcare.se

Hanna Hedlund, IR, Communications and Sustainability Manager

Telephone: +46 70 658 38 09

E-mail: hanna.hedlund@railcare.se

About Railcare Group

The railway specialist Railcare offers innovative products and services for the railway; for example, railway maintenance with self-developed machines, a locomotive workshop, special transport and machine sales projects. Our market is mainly in Scandinavia. The railway industry is in a positive development with increasing traffic volumes, extensive investment programs, developing cost-effective freight and passenger transport, and rising environmental awareness. Railcare delivers both sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the railway, so it can be used for the maximum number of years to come. The shares of Railcare Group AB (publ) are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group has approximately 200 employees. The company's headquarters are in Skellefteå.

This information is information that Railcare Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-23 09:30 CET.