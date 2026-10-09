Railcare Group AB: Railcare selected as a supplier under the framework agreement for culvert relining

Railcare has been ranked second in the framework agreement for carrying out relining work on road culverts. The framework agreement, which covers the whole country, runs for two years with the option to extend for a further 1+1 years. The agreement does not guarantee any specific volumes, with orders placed according to the client's needs.

"This award strengthens our position in trenchless maintenance methods in a sector where demand is high, both now and in the future. It gives us the opportunity to continue developing our business and contribute to efficient and environmentally friendly maintenance," says Jonny Granlund, Business Area Manager at Railcare Contracting.



Relining is an established method for renovating and reinforcing road and railway culverts, whereby a new internal structure is installed within the existing culvert. This method extends the structure's service life whilst avoiding extensive excavation and restoration work, which in turn minimises the impact on traffic and the surrounding area.

"Being selected as one of the suppliers validates our method and expertise in relining. Here at Railcare, we have extensive experience with both smaller and larger-scale projects in the road, rail and industrial sectors," says Andreas Larsson, Business Manager at Railcare Lining.

Many culverts in the Swedish road and rail network are approaching the end of their technical service life, increasing the demand for effective solutions. Relining enables existing infrastructure to be upgraded and its service life extended without the need for full replacement.

The standard 10-day appeal period must elapse before the contract can be signed.

For further information contact:

Mattias Remahl, CEO

Telephone: +46 70 271 33 46

E-mail: mattias.remahl@railcare.se

Hanna Hedlund, IR, Communications and Sustainability Manager

Telephone: +46 70 658 38 09

E-mail: hanna.hedlund@railcare.se

About Railcare Group

The railway specialist Railcare offers innovative products and services for the railway; for example, railway maintenance with self-developed machines, a locomotive workshop, special transport and machine sales projects. Our market is mainly in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. The railway industry is in a positive development with increasing traffic volumes, extensive investment programs, developing cost-effective freight and passenger transport, and rising environmental awareness. Railcare delivers both sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the railway, so it can be used for the maximum number of years to come. The shares of Railcare Group AB (publ) are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group has approximately 200 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 670 million. The company's headquarters are in Skellefteå.