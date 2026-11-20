Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria has signed long-term agreements with Narvik Havn KF and Narvik Bulkterminal AS for the establishment and operation of the company's future shipping solution in Narvik. The agreements build on the parties' previous letter of intent and secure a long-term solution for the handling and shipment of Viscaria's copper concentrate from the mine in Kiruna to the European market.

The agreement with Narvik Havn gives Viscaria the right to use the relevant area and to construct, own and operate the facility that will handle the company's planned annual production of up to approximately 120,000 tonnes of copper concentrate. In parallel, Viscaria has entered into a long-term operating agreement with Narvik Bulkterminal, which will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the facility, including the unloading, handling and loading of the copper concentrate. The copper concentrate will be transported via the Iron Ore Line from Viscaria's newly established Leväjärvi railway facility in Kiruna to the ice-free port of Narvik, where it will be transloaded for onward transportation to customers.

"We are pleased to take the next step in our collaboration with Viscaria. The agreements strengthen Narvik's position as an important shipping port for the mining industry in northern Sweden, and we look forward to supporting Viscaria's future transportation of copper concentrate," said Børge Edvardsen Klingan, CEO of Narvik Havn.

The agreements complement Viscaria's investments in railway infrastructure in Kiruna, where the new Leväjärvi railway facility was inaugurated earlier this autumn.

"With these agreements, we have another important part of our logistics chain in place ahead of the start of production in 2028. Together with our new railway facility in Kiruna, the collaboration with Narvik Havn creates the conditions for efficient, long-term transportation of our copper concentrate to customers in Europe," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. The European Commission has designated the Viscaria mine as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

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