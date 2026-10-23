Rejlers AB: Rejlers strengthens collaboration with Viscaria - plans new pumping station at a depth of 700 meters

Rejlers is strengthening its collaboration with Viscaria through a new assignment in the work to restart the Viscaria mine outside Kiruna. The assignment includes the design of a pumping station at a depth of almost 700 meters, which will be an important part of the mine's water management. The pumping station will help create conditions for safe, efficient and long-term mining.

Water management is a central part of mining operations. Water from precipitation, snow melting and drilling work needs to be collected, handled and pumped away in order for operations to be conducted safely. The new pumping station will help keep the mine free of excess water and at the same time form an important part of the overall water treatment process. The pumping station, which is planned at a depth of almost 700 meters, will include sedimentation basins where sludge and coarser particles are separated before the water is pumped on to another pumping station, about 355 meters higher up in the mine. From there, the water is transported on to the ground surface for further handling.

Designing a plant at this depth places high technical demands. High pressures in the management systems, limited space and the need to coordinate several technical installations mean that the solutions need to be designed with great precision. At the same time, the plant needs to be dimensioned to handle varying water flows and work together with the mine's other systems.

The assignment includes design in process, construction, mechanics, pipes and ventilation as well as design management. The work is being carried out through close collaboration between Rejlers, as well as the subsidiaries Eurocon and Rörkraft, where the companies' collective expertise is utilised to meet the project's technical requirements.

Rejlers has previously had several assignments linked to the development of Viscaria's operations, including project management for the underground operations. The new assignment builds on the established relationship and entails an increased commitment to the work of preparing the mine for future operation.

"The fact that the European Commission has now designated Viscaria as a strategic project shows how important the mine is for Europe's supply of critical raw materials, and we are proud to contribute to it being restarted. This is a technically interesting assignment where we get to combine experience from several different industries. Our focus is to find solutions that not only work at this depth, but also contribute to efficient water management and create good conditions for continued operation. By challenging traditional solutions and adding new perspectives, we can create additional value for Viscaria", says Linus Axelsson, Business Developer at Rejlers.

"We have chosen to work with Rejlers because they combine technical expertise with a strong commitment to finding robust solutions adapted to our needs. The fact that they are present on site and have a good understanding of the business creates great value in the project", says Emma Mäkitaavola, Project Manager Viscaria.

The planning is planned to start at the end of October-November 2026 and be carried out in several stages until autumn 2027. Rejlers will also assist Viscaria with technical support and support in purchasing and installation during the implementation of the project.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Fränckel, Head of Division Industry, Rejlers Sweden, +46 70 593 69 96, mikael.franckel@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com