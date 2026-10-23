Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hotspot Rohstoffe: Neuer Highflyer abseits des Rampenlichts?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
VI

WKN: A3E4UV | ISIN: SE0021148160 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP
München
23.10.26 | 08:01
1,624 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5781,62610:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rejlers AB: Rejlers strengthens collaboration with Viscaria - plans new pumping station at a depth of 700 meters

Rejlers is strengthening its collaboration with Viscaria through a new assignment in the work to restart the Viscaria mine outside Kiruna. The assignment includes the design of a pumping station at a depth of almost 700 meters, which will be an important part of the mine's water management. The pumping station will help create conditions for safe, efficient and long-term mining.

Water management is a central part of mining operations. Water from precipitation, snow melting and drilling work needs to be collected, handled and pumped away in order for operations to be conducted safely. The new pumping station will help keep the mine free of excess water and at the same time form an important part of the overall water treatment process. The pumping station, which is planned at a depth of almost 700 meters, will include sedimentation basins where sludge and coarser particles are separated before the water is pumped on to another pumping station, about 355 meters higher up in the mine. From there, the water is transported on to the ground surface for further handling.

Designing a plant at this depth places high technical demands. High pressures in the management systems, limited space and the need to coordinate several technical installations mean that the solutions need to be designed with great precision. At the same time, the plant needs to be dimensioned to handle varying water flows and work together with the mine's other systems.

The assignment includes design in process, construction, mechanics, pipes and ventilation as well as design management. The work is being carried out through close collaboration between Rejlers, as well as the subsidiaries Eurocon and Rörkraft, where the companies' collective expertise is utilised to meet the project's technical requirements.

Rejlers has previously had several assignments linked to the development of Viscaria's operations, including project management for the underground operations. The new assignment builds on the established relationship and entails an increased commitment to the work of preparing the mine for future operation.

"The fact that the European Commission has now designated Viscaria as a strategic project shows how important the mine is for Europe's supply of critical raw materials, and we are proud to contribute to it being restarted. This is a technically interesting assignment where we get to combine experience from several different industries. Our focus is to find solutions that not only work at this depth, but also contribute to efficient water management and create good conditions for continued operation. By challenging traditional solutions and adding new perspectives, we can create additional value for Viscaria", says Linus Axelsson, Business Developer at Rejlers.

"We have chosen to work with Rejlers because they combine technical expertise with a strong commitment to finding robust solutions adapted to our needs. The fact that they are present on site and have a good understanding of the business creates great value in the project", says Emma Mäkitaavola, Project Manager Viscaria.

The planning is planned to start at the end of October-November 2026 and be carried out in several stages until autumn 2027. Rejlers will also assist Viscaria with technical support and support in purchasing and installation during the implementation of the project.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Fränckel, Head of Division Industry, Rejlers Sweden, +46 70 593 69 96, mikael.franckel@rejlers.se
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.