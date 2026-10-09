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VI

WKN: A3E4UV | ISIN: SE0021148160 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP
Stuttgart
09.10.26 | 11:33
1,892 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA Chart 1 Jahr
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GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA 5-Tage-Chart
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1,8921,94811:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 10:40 Uhr
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Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria mine granted strategic status by the EU

The European Commission has designated the Viscaria mine in Kiruna as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). The decision confirms the mine's importance to Europe's supply of copper.

The Viscaria mine is one of the projects included in the European Commission's updated list of Strategic Projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

The status constitutes formal recognition of the Viscaria mine's importance to the EU's supply of raw materials and may contribute to more efficient regulatory processes and improved conditions for project development.

"Viscaria's designation as a Strategic Project is a clear recognition of the mine's importance to Europe's copper supply. The decision strengthens our position as we work to reopen the mine and establish modern copper production in Sweden. We believe that the mine's robust funding position and planned opening in 2028 contributed to the decision. With InfraVia as a strategic investor, we also have a long-term, financially strong partner that shares our ambition to develop Viscaria into a significant European copper producer," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

The CRMA aims to strengthen Europe's supply of critical raw materials by promoting projects of importance to the EU's industrial competitiveness, electrification and energy transition. Copper is particularly important for the expansion of electricity grids and renewable energy, as well as for the electrification of society.

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Olsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570
Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications
Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190
Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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