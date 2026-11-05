Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim Report July - September 2026

"EU Strategic Project status and the inauguration of the rail yard mark important new steps towards production in 2028." - Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria

July - September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0) and profit after tax was SEK -21.0 million (-28.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.24).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 152 million (57.6).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 123 million (-23.8).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,471 million on September 30, 2026 (1,407 on 31 Dec, 2025).

Equity amounted to SEK 5,341 million on September 30, 2026 (3,095 on 31 Dec, 2025).

January - September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0) and profit after tax was SEK -90.6 million (-67.7).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.32 (-0.57).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 362 million (207).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 64.2 million (84.7).

Exploration and geology

Success in a second major step-out drillhole, VDD26007, which intersected six metres at 1.9% Cu approximately 700 metres beyond the current Mineral Resource, reaffirms the significant scale of the Viscaria mineral system and highlights the potential to discover high-grade mineralisation within it.

Significant events during the period July - September 2026

An extraordinary general meeting approved Tranche 2 of the directed share issue. In connection with the share issue, all outstanding shareholder loans totalling SEK 681 million were fully set off and converted into equity. As a result, the total transaction value amounted to approximately SEK 2.4 billion.

A strategic supply and service agreement was entered into with Sandvik covering the underground production fleet for the mine.

A long-term cooperation agreement was signed with Metso for the delivery of process equipment for the processing plant.

Andreas Ridderström was appointed Chief of Strategy, Procurement & Project Control. At the same time, changes to the company's management structure were announced.

Significant events after the end of the period

The European Commission designated the Viscaria mine a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

The new railyard at Leväjärvi was inaugurated.

On 29 October, Viscaria announced that it expects to complete the project financing process within 90 days, with credit approval from the lead banks, ING and Societe Generale, anticipated around year-end.

Presentation of the report

A live presentation of this report will be held today, Thursday 5 November, at 09.30 CET. The report will be presented by CEO Jörgen Olsson and CFO Frida Keskitalo, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast can be accessed via the link: https://www.youtube.com/live/uNB2Ow3hWxw

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. The European Commission has designated the Viscaria mine as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).