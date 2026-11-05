Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) interim report Q3 2026: Increased growth and improved profitability

Net revenue for the third quarter increased by 12.5% (8.9) to SEK 1,990.4 million (1,769.3) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 108.3 million (88.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% (5.0).

Third quarter (1 July - 30 September 2026)

Net revenue increased by 12.5% (8.9) to SEK 1,990.4 million (1,769.3)

Gross margin was 26.8% (27.2)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 107.4 million (88.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.4% (5.0)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 108.3 million (88.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% (5.0)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) excludes costs of SEK 0.9 million related to share-based payments. The comparative period was not affected by any items affecting comparability

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 81.8 million (68.6)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK 0.79 (0.67)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 25.8 million (109.4)

January - September 2026

Net revenue increased by 11.3% (11.2) to SEK 5,953.6 million (5,349.1)

Gross margin was 27.5% (27.6)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 313.1 million (273.7), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.3% (5.1)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 314.3 million (279.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.3% (5.2)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) excludes costs of SEK 1.2 million related to share-based payments. Items affecting comparability in the comparative period amounted to SEK -6.2 million

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 241.3 million (212.1)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK 2.34 (2.05)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 215.1 million (398.0)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:

We increased our growth rate and improved profitability in the third quarter. Growth was driven by prescription products, where a stronger customer offering had a positive impact. Growth remains our top priority, and we continue to launch new initiatives that make it even easier to shop at Apotea. Since September, for example, we can offer 3.7 million people same-day delivery, seven days a week.

The result for the period January - September 2026 will be presented today at 09:30 (CET) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson, COO & deputy CEO Sarah Ahnström and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q3-report-2026/dial-in.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

About Apotea

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy with the ambition to become the pharmacy of tomorrow by continuously simplifying and enhancing the customer experience. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and fast deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for over three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2025 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as the customers' favourite e-commerce store for the eighth consecutive year. Since 2022, the Group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:30 CET.