Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) interim report Q1 2026: Strong operating profit and stable growth

Net revenue for the first quarter increased by 10.5% (15.2) to SEK 1,937.2 million (1,753.5) and operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 101.3 million (92.4), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.2% (5.3).

First quarter (January 1 - March 31, 2026)

Net revenue increased by 10.5% (15.2) to SEK 1,937.2 million (1,753.5)

Gross margin was 28.3% (27.7)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 101.3 million (92.4), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.2% (5.3)

There were no items affecting comparability in the period (-)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 78.4 million (71.8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.76 SEK (0.69)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 112.5 million (123.2)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:

Apotea delivered a strong operating profit and stable growth in the first quarter. Our growth focus remains firm, and we have recently launched some of the initiatives we have been working on - including expanded our offering of refrigerated deliveries of pharmaceuticals and increased the number of free delivery options available to our customers. We have also just soft launched our beauty and health assortment in Norway under the Apotea brand. This is an exciting initiative that we hope to scale up gradually.

The result for the period January - March 2026 will be presented today at 09:30 (CEST) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson, COO & deputy CEO Sarah Ahnström and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q1-report-2026/dial-in.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO, press & Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@apotea.se

About Apotea

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy with the ambition to become the pharmacy of tomorrow by continuously simplifying and enhancing the customer experience. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and fast deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for over three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2025 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as the customers' favourite e-commerce store for the eighth consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.