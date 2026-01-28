Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WTZ | ISIN: SE0023313762 | Ticker-Symbol: V30
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 10:02
5,916 Euro
+0,75 % +0,044
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APOTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8626,02717:21
5,9435,94817:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 14:45 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apotea AB (publ): Apotea has recruited Joanna Hummel to accelerate the company's growth initiatives

Apotea has recruited Joanna Hummel as Chief Growth Officer, with overall responsibility for driving the company's strategic growth initiatives and developing the customer experience. Joanna Hummel, who currently serves as a board member of Apotea, will assume her new operational role on February 4 and will as part of this transition step down from the Board.

In her role as Chief Growth Officer, Joanna Hummel will be part of Apotea's Executive Management Team, with responsibility for accelerating Apotea's growth. Joanna Hummel has been a member of Apotea's Board since 2024 and brings extensive experience in e-commerce and beauty, having held leading positions at companies such as Lyko, Zalando, and Kicks.

Joanna Hummel comments:
Since this autumn, we have increased our focus on several sales-oriented initiatives. We are now strengthening our management team with a role that has a clear focus on accelerating our growth. Joanna is a highly experienced and dedicated leader, and I am confident that her extensive experience in e-commerce will be of great importance for our continued journey.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

About Apotea
Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-28 14:39 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.