Apotea AB (publ): Apotea has recruited Joanna Hummel to accelerate the company's growth initiatives

Apotea has recruited Joanna Hummel as Chief Growth Officer, with overall responsibility for driving the company's strategic growth initiatives and developing the customer experience. Joanna Hummel, who currently serves as a board member of Apotea, will assume her new operational role on February 4 and will as part of this transition step down from the Board.

In her role as Chief Growth Officer, Joanna Hummel will be part of Apotea's Executive Management Team, with responsibility for accelerating Apotea's growth. Joanna Hummel has been a member of Apotea's Board since 2024 and brings extensive experience in e-commerce and beauty, having held leading positions at companies such as Lyko, Zalando, and Kicks.

Joanna Hummel comments:

Since this autumn, we have increased our focus on several sales-oriented initiatives. We are now strengthening our management team with a role that has a clear focus on accelerating our growth. Joanna is a highly experienced and dedicated leader, and I am confident that her extensive experience in e-commerce will be of great importance for our continued journey.

About Apotea

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

