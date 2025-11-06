Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) Interim report Q3 2025: Successful production launch in Varberg and continued good profitability

Net revenue for the third quarter increased by 8.9% (18.0) to SEK 1,769.3 million (1,625.3) and operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 88.2 million (76.5), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.0% (4.7).

Third quarter (July 1 - September 30, 2025)

Net revenue increased by 8.9% (18.0) to SEK 1,769.3 million (1,625.3)

Gross margin was 27.2% (27.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 88.2 million (76.5), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.0% (4.7)

Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 88.2 million (82.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% (5.1)

There were no items affecting comparability in the quarter. The costs in the comparison period of SEK 5.7 million are attributable to Apotea's IPO

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 68.6 million (55.5)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.67 SEK (0.55)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 109.4 million (55.0)

January - September 2025

Net revenue increased by 11.2% (21.6) to SEK 5,349.1 million (4,808.2)

Gross margin was 27.6% (27.5)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 273.7 million (213.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.1% (4.4)

Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 279.9 million (222.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2% (4.6)

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -6.2 million (-9.0) and relates to a revaluation of the shareholding in Apomera AB. The costs in the comparison period are attributable to Apotea's IPO

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 212.1 million (163.1)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 2.05 SEK (1.62)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 398.0 million (178.0)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:

During the third quarter, we successfully launched and scaled up the production in our new fulfilment centre in Varberg while we continued to grow with good profitability. The start of production marks an important milestone for Apotea and I am proud that it has been carried out entirely as planned - thanks to fantastic efforts by many employees!

The result for the period January - September 2025 will be presented today at 09:30 (CET) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson, COO Sarah Ahnström and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q3-report-2025/dial-in.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

About Apotea

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-06 07:30 CET.