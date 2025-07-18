Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WTZ | ISIN: SE0023313762 | Ticker-Symbol: V30
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 11:37
8,354 Euro
-2,83 % -0,243
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APOTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3528,35311:52
8,3518,35211:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) Interim report Q2 2025: Strengthened profitability and increased demand for prescription products

Net revenue for the second quarter increased by 9.9% (26.1) to SEK 1,826.2 million (1,661.1) and operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 99.3 million (78.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% (4.7%).

Second quarter (April 1 - June 30, 2025)

  • Net revenue increased by 9.9% (26.1) to SEK 1,826.2 million (1,661.1)
  • Gross margin was 28.0% (27.7)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 93.1 million (75.3), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.1% (4.5)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 99.3 million (78.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% (4.7)
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 6.2 million (3.3) and relates to a revaluation of the shareholding in Apomera AB. The costs in the comparison quarter are attributable to Apotea's IPO
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 71.7 million (60.0)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.69 SEK (0.59)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 165.3 million (44.5)

January - June 2025

  • Net revenue increased by 12.5% (23.5) to SEK 3,579.7 million (3,182.9)
  • Gross margin was 27.8% (27.5)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 185.5 million (137.4), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.2% (4.3)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 191.7 million (140.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% (4.4)
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 6.2 million (3.3) and relates to a revaluation of the shareholding in Apomera AB. The costs in the comparison quarter are attributable to Apotea's IPO
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 143.5 million (107.7)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was 1.38 SEK (1.07)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 288.6 million (122.9)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:
During the second quarter, we strengthened our profitability while demand for prescription products continued to grow. At the same time, we continued to develop our customer offering, allowing more and more Swedes to receive same-day deliveries of pharmacy products and, within soon, deliveries from our new fulfilment centre in Varberg.

The result for the period January - June 2025 will be presented today at 09:30 (CEST) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q2-report-2025/dial-in.

For additional information, please contact:
Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

This information is information that Apotea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on July 18, 2025, at 07:30 CEST.

About Apotea
Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.