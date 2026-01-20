Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A40WTZ | ISIN: SE0023313762
Apotea AB (publ): Update regarding the fourth quarter of 2025

Preliminary figures indicate that the operating margin for the fourth quarter amounted to 1.3% (3.0) and thus fell below the company's short- to medium-term profitability targets. However, the operating margin for the full year 2025 amounted to 4.1% (4.1) and was within the company's short- to medium-term profitability targets.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the period October-December 2025 preliminarily amounted to SEK 24.5 million (51.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.3% (3.0). Profitability in the quarter was negatively affected by a lower gross margin and, in line with previous communication, by higher depreciation related to Apotea's new fulfilment centre in Varberg. Depreciation in the fourth quarter preliminarily amounted to SEK 54.5 million (34.4), corresponding to 2.9% (2.0) of the net revenue for the period. The fourth quarter was not impacted by any items affecting comparability.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the full year 2025 preliminarily amounted to SEK 298.2 million (265.8), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.1% (4.1).

Based on preliminary figures, Apotea's net revenue grew by 7.0% (15.8) in the fourth quarter to SEK 1,854.3 million (1,732.9), while net revenue for the full year 2025 grew by 10.1% (20.0) to SEK 7,203.3 million (6,541.1). Growth in the fourth quarter was negatively affected, in line with previous communication, by an internal focus during 2025 related to the launch of the new fulfilment centre in Varberg, as well as by seasonal factors, such as subdued demand ahead of Black Week in November and lower sales during the subsequent Christmas sales period.

Comment from Pär Svärdson, CEO

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

About Apotea
Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-20 18:16 CET.

