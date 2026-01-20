Apotea AB (publ): Update regarding the fourth quarter of 2025

Preliminary figures indicate that the operating margin for the fourth quarter amounted to 1.3% (3.0) and thus fell below the company's short- to medium-term profitability targets. However, the operating margin for the full year 2025 amounted to 4.1% (4.1) and was within the company's short- to medium-term profitability targets.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the period October-December 2025 preliminarily amounted to SEK 24.5 million (51.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.3% (3.0). Profitability in the quarter was negatively affected by a lower gross margin and, in line with previous communication, by higher depreciation related to Apotea's new fulfilment centre in Varberg. Depreciation in the fourth quarter preliminarily amounted to SEK 54.5 million (34.4), corresponding to 2.9% (2.0) of the net revenue for the period. The fourth quarter was not impacted by any items affecting comparability.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the full year 2025 preliminarily amounted to SEK 298.2 million (265.8), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.1% (4.1).

Based on preliminary figures, Apotea's net revenue grew by 7.0% (15.8) in the fourth quarter to SEK 1,854.3 million (1,732.9), while net revenue for the full year 2025 grew by 10.1% (20.0) to SEK 7,203.3 million (6,541.1). Growth in the fourth quarter was negatively affected, in line with previous communication, by an internal focus during 2025 related to the launch of the new fulfilment centre in Varberg, as well as by seasonal factors, such as subdued demand ahead of Black Week in November and lower sales during the subsequent Christmas sales period.

