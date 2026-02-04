Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) Year-end report 2025: Weak profitability in the fourth quarter

Net revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 7.0% (15.8) to SEK 1,854.3 million (1,732.9) and operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 24.5 million (51.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.3% (3.0).

Fourth quarter (October 1 - December 31, 2025)

Net revenue increased by 7.0% (15.8) to SEK 1,854.3 million (1,732.9)

Gross margin was 24.8% (27.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 24.5 million (51.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.3% (3.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 24.5 million (66.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.3% (3.9)

There were no items affecting comparability in the quarter. The costs in the comparison period of SEK 15.0 million are attributable to Apotea's IPO

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 14.2 million (48.8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.15 SEK (0.48)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -64.7 million (28.3)

January - December 2025

Net revenue increased by 10.1% (20.0) to SEK 7,203.3 million (6,541.1)

Gross margin was 26.9% (27.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 298.2 million (265.8), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.1% (4.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 304.4 million (289.8), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2% (4.4)

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -6.2 million (-24.0) and relates to a revaluation of the shareholding in Apomera AB. The costs in the comparison period are attributable to Apotea's IPO

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 226.3 million (212.0)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 2.20 SEK (2.09)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 333.3 million (206.2)

For the financial year 2025, the Board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.60 per share (-)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:

We are not satisfied with profitability in the fourth quarter. At the same time, for the full year 2025 we delivered solid growth and profitability and, through the establishment of the fulfilment centre in Varberg, we laid the foundation for long-term and scalable growth. With expanded capacity and a clear customer focus, we look forward to continuing to develop Apotea and delivering on our set targets.

The result for the period January - December 2025 will be presented today at 09:30 (CET) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q4-report-2025/dial-in.

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.

This information is information that Apotea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 07:30 CET.