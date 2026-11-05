ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

Guidance for full year 2026

Based on the actual performance in the third quarter of 2026, and improved visibility for the remainder of the year, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) raises its outlook for the year and now expects:

Underlying EBITDA of USD 14-14.5bn (previously USD 10.5-12.5bn).

Underlying EBIT of USD 8-8.5bn (previously USD 4.5-6.5bn).

Free cash flow of greater than USD 3bn (previously greater than USD 0).





This is based on a volume growth outlook for the global container market of about 4% for full-year 2026.

Further information

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Copenhagen, 5 November 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1