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WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 09:40
2.711,00 Euro
-8,66 % -257,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.693,002.698,0009:50
2.692,002.698,0009:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

Guidance for full year 2026
Based on the actual performance in the third quarter of 2026, and improved visibility for the remainder of the year, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) raises its outlook for the year and now expects:

  • Underlying EBITDA of USD 14-14.5bn (previously USD 10.5-12.5bn).
  • Underlying EBIT of USD 8-8.5bn (previously USD 4.5-6.5bn).
  • Free cash flow of greater than USD 3bn (previously greater than USD 0).

This is based on a volume growth outlook for the global container market of about 4% for full-year 2026.

Further information

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Copenhagen, 5 November 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.