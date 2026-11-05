

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK, RHMG.DE) on Thursday said that its attributable earnings rose from last year, helped by an increase in orders. Sales rose from a year ago, and the company also lowered its annual sales and operating result margin outlook.



The German defence technology manufacturer reported earnings attributable to Rheinmetall AG shareholders of 296 million euros or 6.34 euros per share in the third quarter, higher than 152 million euros or 3.29 euros per share in the year-ago period.



During the three months, sales climbed to 3.15 billion euros from 2.31 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. In the given period, EBIT climbed to 515 million euros from 294 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



The company said that operating result and operating result margin came in at 553 million euros and 17.5 percent, respectively, compared to 342 million euros or 14.8 percent a year ago.



Looking ahead, Rheinmetall lowered its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company now expects consolidated sales of around 13.2 billion euros, down from the earlier guidance of 13.7 billion euros and 14.2 billion euros. The operating result margin is expected to be around 18.5 percent, lower than the previous outlook of 19 percent.



On the XETRA Exchange, Rheinmetall AG ended Wednesday's trading at 1,003.40 euros, down 1.40 euros or 0.14 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News