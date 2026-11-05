US-based heating and cooling specialist Johnson Controls has launched the Frick HeatPAC Reciprocating Ammonia Heat Pump, an industrial heating system designed to recover waste heat from ammonia refrigeration installations. The heat pump is intended for food and beverage processing facilities, where recovered heat can be used to produce hot water for pasteurization, sanitation, and space heating. According to the manufacturer, the system can be up to seven times more energy efficient than a natural gas boiler in typical applications, based on internal modeling. The new product offers heating capacities ...

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