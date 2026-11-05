IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics (publ) Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2026

A word from the CEO

"In Q3, revenue amounted to SEK 11.1 (11.4) million, while earnings improved to SEK -1.7 (-3.1) million. Earnings improved considerably compared with the previous period, despite revenue being in line with the prior year. Overall, we are pleased with the quarter and the progress we are making in our commercial development. We continue to expand our geographic presence, develop our product portfolio, and deepen our strategic partnerships.



At the same time, we continue to strengthen our position in both existing and new markets, while creating new opportunities for the company's continued development. With several commercial initiatives gradually moving from market preparation toward launch, our focus is clear: sustainable long-term growth and profitability."

Gustav Sten, CEO

Summary of the period July 1 - September 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 11,064 thousand (11,378).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK -1,726 thousand (-3,083).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK -1,585 thousand (-5,805).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 33,176 thousand (37,593).

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK -804 thousand (-2,120).



Highlights

Strengthening Partnerships at SISP Indonesia 2026

IDL Diagnostics participated in SISP Indonesia 2026, which brought together Swedish and Indonesian stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and explore opportunities in sustainable development and innovation. The week gave IDL an opportunity for valuable dialogue with healthcare representatives and to highlight the importance of diagnostics in improving healthcare in Indonesia.



IDL Diagnostics at Urology Week

IDL Diagnostics participated in Urology Week 2026 in Växjö and gained current perspectives on research, clinical practice, and developments in the field. The company's presence at its own booth also provided opportunities to discuss diagnostics, research, and future collaborations.



Diplomatic Reception at the Indonesian Embassy

IDL Diagnostics attended a diplomatic reception hosted by the Indonesian Embassy to commemorate Indonesia's Independence Day and diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sweden. The gathering provided opportunities for dialogue and new connections among representatives from the diplomatic community, the public sector, and the business community.



Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2026 (Link)

Contacts

Gustav Sten, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 67

E-mail: gustav.sten@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 08:00 CET.