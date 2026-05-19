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WKN: A12CNW | ISIN: SE0003883990 | Ticker-Symbol: 80R
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:07
0,031 Euro
-3,75 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDL DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDL DIAGNOSTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
42 Leser
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IDL Diagnostics AB: Gustav Sten appointed CEO of IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Gustav Sten as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gustav Sten will assume the position on May 28, immediately following the Annual General Meeting, succeeding Anders Hultman.

Gustav Sten most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at IDL Diagnostics and has been with the company for eight years. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and brings extensive experience in sales, development, production, and quality control of diagnostic products.

"We are very pleased to appoint Gustav Sten as our new CEO. During his years with the company, he has developed a deep understanding of our operations and has played a central role in driving our commercial development, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer. Gustav has also been a key contributor to our strategic initiatives, not least in developing our collaboration with concile. The Board is confident that he has the right expertise and drive to accelerate the company's continued development, both within the rapid diagnostics segment and our focus on automated platforms," says Max Pihlqvist, Chairman of the Board.

Gustav Sten comments on his new role:

"I am both excited and confident as I take on the role of CEO of IDL Diagnostics. Over the past five years, Anders has made a strong contribution in scaling the business and the organization. I now look forward to placing an even greater focus on commercialization and thereby driving further growth. We have a very exciting period ahead of us, both for our rapid tests and our products for automated platforms."

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50
E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 09:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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