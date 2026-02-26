IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to December 31st, 2025

A word from the CEO

"IDL Diagnostics ends 2025 with a strong quarter, achieving the highest revenue for a single quarter in the company's history. During the year, the number of tests sold in our urology segment increased by more than 16 percent compared with the previous year. This is fully in line with our strategy to focus our resources in urology, while we work purposefully and strategically to establish the company in new markets and broaden our product offering within existing segments.

2025 has been an eventful year in which we have strengthened the organisation, changed the company name and implemented IFRS. During the year, we also signed a letter of intent with Concile GmbH, with the aim of deepening the collaboration and giving IDL access to Concile's product portfolio. This letter of intent was formalised in early February 2026 through the formation of a joint venture company."

Anders Hultman, CEO



Reporting period October 1st - December 31st

Net sales amounted to SEK 16,303 (15 364) thousand.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -1,465 (786) thousand.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK 105 (3,750) thousand.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK -0,01 (0,00).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to 36,574 (47 785) thousand.

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK -505 (1,587) thousand.



Reporting period January 1st - December 31st

Net sales amounted to SEK 53,108 (57,436) thousand.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -12,151 (-3,338) thousand.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK -7,598 (-431) thousand.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.01).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 36,574 (47,785) thousand.

EBITDA for the period totaled SEK -8,356 (1,544) thousand.





Highlights

Record quarterly revenue

IDL Diagnostics ends the year with a strong quarter, achieving the highest revenue for a single quarter in the company's history.

Increased sales within urology

Sales volume in our urology segment increased by more than 16 percent compared with the previous year.

First TPS CLIA order from Japan

IDL Diagnostics has received its first commercial TPS CLIA order from its Japanese partner for use in the Chinese market.



Year end- report January 1st - December 31st, 2025 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 08:00 CET.