IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to September 30th, 2025

A word from the CEO

"We are pleased to report continued progress for our UBC bladder cancer test during the past quarter. UBC tests continue to show steady growth, reflecting the strength of our products, business model and dedicated team. The TUBEX revenues are lower than the corresponding period last year, which is explained by a timing shift in disease outbreaks compared to 2024. We are now seeing very strong order intake for TUBEX and have already made substantial deliveries during the fourth quarter.

Starting with this report, IDL Diagnostics prepare its financial reports in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). The purpose of this adoption is to increase transparency and enhance the quality of our financial information. We view this as a crucial step in preparing the company for its continued growth and future opportunities."



Anders Hultman, CEO



Reporting period April 1st - September 30th

Net sales amounted to SEK 11,378 (13,996) thousand.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -3,083 (-62) thousand.

(-4,161) thousand. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.00).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 37,593 (44,535) thousand.

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK -2,714 (164) thousand.



Reporting period January 1st - September 30th

Net sales amounted to SEK 36,828 (42,072) thousand.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -10,686 (-4,072) thousand.

(-5,608) thousand. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.02).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 37,593 (44,535) thousand.

EBITDA for the period totaled SEK -9,632 (-1,158) thousand.



Highlights

UBC volume increases

During the third quarter, the sales volume of UBC increased by 52% compared with the same period in the previous year. Year to date, the sales volume of UBC has increased by 24%.

IDL Diagnostics will adopt IFRS as its accounting framework starting with reporting for the third quarter. The purpose of this adoption is to increase transparency and enhance the quality of our financial information.

IDL Diagnostics has published a successful study showing that a blood test based on a combination of serum TK1 and TPS can help clinicians select the most optimal treatment for men with advanced stages of prostate cancer.

Interim report January 1st - September 30th, 2025 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-12 08:00 CET.